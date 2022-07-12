Heckfield Place Celebrates a Great British Summer
Heckfield Place showcases it's offerings for the perfect British summer.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heckfield Place, the award-winning Georgian manor estate turned luxury hotel in Hampshire, England, is offering the ideal Great British Summer escape on its 438-acre estate in the serene British countryside located just an hour outside of London. From wild swimming to falconry to boating and more, Heckfield Place celebrates the best of a slow and simple summertime in the heart of the countryside.
Guests are invited to explore the estate’s grounds from the colorful Upper Walled Gardens down to the enchanted woodlands; enjoy a quintessentially English picnic amidst the serene Pleasure Grounds; take a dip in the Lower Lake for some “wild swimming”; sail along the lake on a peaceful boat ride; or go fishing for local rainbow trout, carp, perch, tench and rudd.
An afternoon can also be spent flying majestic birds of prey under the supervision of Heckfield’s professional falconer. Guests can bike or hike across the estate, or to Bramshill Forest to discover the peace and quiet of the Hampshire countryside, or even out to a charming local country pub. Guests can also take home a taste of the Heckfield Home Farm at its seasonal produce sale offered every first and third Saturday of the month, including produce from the biodynamic Market Garden and treats from the kitchen, including housemade preserves, cakes and biscuits.
For kids, Heckfield Place is truly one giant playground, offering endless possibilities including a tree hunt, outdoor games or a tricycle ride exploring the estate. Several signature hotel experiences are also offered for the kids, such as: a Flower Workshop led by Heckfield’s in-house florist where they’ll make their own bouquet using local produce and flowers; a Willow Workshop using locally grown willow to weave a willow star or bird feeder; and a Wildlife Photography Workshop for children ages 13 and up. Also available is a Farm & Market Garden Tour to visit Heckfield’s local chicken, pigs and sheep.
Find more information here.
ABOUT HECKFIELD PLACE:
Heckfield Place is a beautiful Georgian family home lovingly restored to its historic origins. Heckfield is at the heart of a bountiful 438-acre estate that has been gently rewoven, connecting the House and grounds in a secluded corner of Hampshire less than an hour from London.
Heckfield Place has 45 bedrooms, with room rates starting at US$600 per night. Two signature restaurants, Marle and Hearth, overseen by culinary director Skye Gyngell are supplied by the estate’s biodynamically certified Market Garden and organic Home Farm. The country haven sculpted over centuries is also home to an ancient arboretum, walled gardens, upper and lower lakes, the Glass House, the Moon Bar, the Little Bothy Spa, a 67-seater Screening Room and a variety of spaces for gatherings and events.
The Assembly at Heckfield Place offers a space to reconnect and rediscover through a curated program of walks, talks and workshops that celebrates the core themes of the estate.
Keaton Ramjit
Geoffrey Weill Associates
+1 212-288-1144
email us here