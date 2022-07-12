FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

DMV REOPENS BETHPAGE OFFICE FOLLOWING EXTENSIVE RENOVATION

New Modern Design Streamlines Customer Service

Customers Can Complete Their Business in Record Time

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today marked the grand reopening of its Bethpage District Office following an extensive renovation. The office, located at 4031 Hempstead Turnpike, Bethpage NY 11714, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“The changes we have made not only look great, but they also enhance the customer experience, improve the flow of the office, and allow us to serve our customers faster and easier,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We are excited to invite Long Islanders to our redesigned office and we look forward to exceeding their expectations.”

State Senator Kevin Thomas said, “The re-opening of the Bethpage DMV Office is great news for the District 6 residents who rely on their services every day. These new state-of-the-art services and streamlined processes to make office visits fast and efficient are overdue – and very welcomed! Working to directly address constituent concerns is what good government looks like. Easy access to crucial DMV services will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our overall quality of life. “

State Assemblymember John Mikulin said, “It’s great to see the reopening of the Bethpage DMV, and I am sure this facility will continue to serve our residents well.”

The office renovation included improvements to seating and counters, increased open space, the addition of an information screen and a new permit testing area. The changes create a more effective flow for customers visiting the office. Most transactions can be completed within 30 minutes or less.

The renovation is part of the DMV’s transformation initiative, in which the department is modernizing its technology and streamlining its customer service options. The goal of this transformation effort is to shatter New Yorkers’ perceptions of DMV by providing simplified, effective and responsive services.

As part of that plan, the department is focused on making the DMV less complicated for customers and employees; providing more ways for customers to interact with DMV; and making transactions and services simpler so that customers are successful the first time and do not require a repeat visit to the DMV.

In addition to physical changes to DMV offices, the agency is in the process of making significant improvements to its website, putting more transactions online, expanding access to DMV services in their communities, and launching new digital services including a digital pre-screen process for customers applying for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

