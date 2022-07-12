Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,411 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin Cranberry Board Election Underway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 12, 2022 
Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF 

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Cranberry Board. Candidates were nominated during a period that ended June 1, 2022. Cranberry growers will have until August 15, 2022 to vote on the following candidates:

  • Amber Bristow, Warrens
  • Rochelle Hoffman, Tomah
  • Michael Gnewikow, Warrens

DATCP will mail ballots to eligible cranberry growers the week of J​uly 11, 2022. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 25, 2022 can request one by contacting DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before August 15, 2022.

Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2022.

About the Wisconsin Cranberry Board
The Wisconsin Cranberry Board is composed of seven producers across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $500,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cranberry growers. This funding is used to support the cranberry industry through research, education, and the promotion of Wisconsin-grown cranberries.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.    

### 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Wisconsin Cranberry Board Election Underway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.