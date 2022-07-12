Wisconsin Cranberry Board Election Underway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 12, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Cranberry Board. Candidates were nominated during a period that ended June 1, 2022. Cranberry growers will have until August 15, 2022 to vote on the following candidates:

Amber Bristow, Warrens

Rochelle Hoffman, Tomah

Michael Gnewikow, Warrens



DATCP will mail ballots to eligible cranberry growers the week of J​uly 11, 2022. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 25, 2022 can request one by contacting DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before August 15, 2022.

Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2022.

About the Wisconsin Cranberry Board

The Wisconsin Cranberry Board is composed of seven producers across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $500,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cranberry growers. This funding is used to support the cranberry industry through research, education, and the promotion of Wisconsin-grown cranberries.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

