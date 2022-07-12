Gov. Wolf Signs Executive Order Ensuring Access and Protections to Reproductive Health Care Services to Health Care Providers and Out​-of​-State Residents 

Governor Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-01, immediately ensuring out-of-state residents may enter Pennsylvania to access reproductive health care services in the commonwealth. The executive order also affirms the governor shall, while still adhering to state law and the US Constitution, ​decline any request received from any other state to issue a warrant for the arrest or surrender of any person charged with a criminal violation involving the provision, receipt of, or assistance with reproductive health care services​ unless the basis of the criminal charges are also criminal offenses under Pennsylvania law.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle Roe v. Wade has invoked fear and uncertainty across our nation but especially in states where access to reproductive health care services is being questioned and, in some cases, banned,” said Gov. Wolf. “Here in Pennsylvania, I will not stand for this attack on women and pregnant people. By signing this executive order, I am affirming that individuals seeking and providing reproductive health services are safe in the commonwealth from discipline and prosecution. Everyone, whether a resident of Pennsylvania or elsewhere, deserves access to health care. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to protect that right.”

Since taking office, Gov. Wolf has championed abortion access by vetoing three different anti-abortion bills pass by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and vowed to veto the rest.

Read the Executive Order here.