Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,408 in the last 365 days.

MARSM LAUNCHES IN CANADA TO PROMOTE THE BEST OF ARAB ARTS AND CULTURE IN NORTH AMERICA

Get ready for Le Trio Joubran live! Rock solos meet synths and Arabic verse; brooding and beautiful, contemplative and joyous.

A rare opportunity to see the Oud masters perform live in concert - a must attend event

Through their mesmerizing songs, they attempt to honour the struggles and oppression of indigenous peoples around the world.

3 brothers, 3 ouds, 3 of the most original musicians in the Arab world. Oud masters Le Trio Joubran are set to captivate Canadian audiences this week.

There is no power like that of art in not just bringing people together but also bridging between diverse cultures”
— Dina Al-Wer
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From L’Olympia in Paris to L’Olympia in Montreal and Carnegie Hall in New York City to Toronto’s Massey Hall, oud extraordinaire Le Trio Joubran are set to captivate Canadian audiences with two shows, as part of MARSM Canada’s debut programme.

MARSM Canada, a sister company of the internationally recognized events producer MARSM UK, has launched with an artistic programme in North America. First established in 2015, MARSM UK has been celebrating emerging and alternative Arab artists and musicians through live concerts, cultural events and exhibitions across the UK and beyond. Since its founding, MARSM aims to challenge the mainstream representation and support artists from Southwest Asia and North Africa (SWANA) and their diasporas.

“We strongly believe in the message that MARSM aims to deliver through the work it’s been doing over the past several years and we thought about how we can do the same in cities across Canada. That’s when we decided to merge our forces and expand the showcase of Arab music and arts. We want to give artists a platform to perform and show their work in a place that is hungry to connect with them,” said Naji Rizeq, Co-founder of MARSM Canada.

MARSM Canada’s outstanding debut in May was with Palestinian stand-up comedian Alaa Abu Diab, with five sold-out shows across Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and London, Ontario. This was Abu Diab’s Canadian debut after his hilarious show Lockdown had a successful European run in Paris, London, Athens among others.

This month, MARSM is bringing world-renowned musicians Le Trio Joubran to Montreal and Toronto. The three Palestinian brothers from Nazareth, Samir, Wissam and Adnan, who have been touring the world with their ouds for the past 20 years, will play the best of their music, at Montreal’s remarkable L’Olympia on July 15 and at Toronto’s legendary Massey Hall on July 16. The group’s new album The Long March features collaborations with Roger Waters and poet Mahmoud Darwish.

“There is no power like that of art in not just bringing people together, but also bridging between diverse cultures. Alaa Abu Diab’s show was absolutely phenomenal and the energy from the audiences was contagious. Now, we are excited about bringing world-class Arab artists like Le Trio Joubran to two of the most beautiful and prestigious venues in our cities,” said Dina Al-Wer, Co-founder of MARSM Canada.

MARSM Canada plans to unveil more artists and its team promises an exceptional line-up before the end of the year.

Dina Al-Wer
MARSM Canada Inc.
hello@marsm.ca

Le Trio Joubran Live in Canada - Tour Trailer

You just read:

MARSM LAUNCHES IN CANADA TO PROMOTE THE BEST OF ARAB ARTS AND CULTURE IN NORTH AMERICA

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.