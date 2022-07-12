V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic in Singapore, bridges the gap between Beauty Treatments and Medical Cosmetics

Singapore’s largest medical aesthetics group, V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic opens its 7th clinic to provide top-notch skincare in Jurong Point.

SG, SINGAPORE, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revolutionary and innovative skincare brand from Singapore, V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic, opens its seventh non-surgical aesthetic clinic in Jurong Point. The opening comes after 2 years of rapidly growing demand for effective and non-invasive medical aesthetic procedures.

Founded on the principle that the technology reshaping skincare today must be available to all people aiming to improve or maintain their skin, V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic, together with the brand’s 18 accredited medical aesthetics doctors in a patient-centric culture, has been effectively bridging the gap between beauty treatments and medical cosmetics since their inception in 2019.

“We believe that it’s everybody’s right to look and feel their best and be more confident in their skin,” says V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic founder, Dr. Ian Tan. “We at V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic have an excellent team of board-certified medical professionals excited and ready to help our clients achieve their best look with effective skin treatments that we offer here at our clinics. We are continuously striving to give you outstanding results you can see and feel. We want you to feel confident that you can face the world even without makeup. After all, confidence really changes everything.”

In addition to Jurong Point, V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinics have a total of seven clinics nationwide, namely Novena, Orchard, Somerset, Tanjong Pagar, Tampines, and Woodlands. These aesthetic clinic locations are strategically placed in all corners of Singapore to provide convenience for all.

V Medical and Aesthetics and Laser Clinic performs detailed and thorough consultations and assessments to create bespoke treatment plans that suit individual skincare needs and preferences. The clinic’s medical aesthetic doctors use state-of-the-art technology that ensure immediate and natural-looking results, enabling clients to enjoy their new look and feel more confident without the long downtime.

V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic is well-known all over Singapore for providing high-quality medical aesthetic treatments such as V Shape Face Slimming, Pigmentation Removal, and face lifting treatments.

The clinic ensures that the treatments they provide are effective and safe. All treatments offered at V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic are FDA-approved. This affordable aesthetic clinic in Singapore stays compliant with the rigorous standards of the board while continuously introducing new skin and body treatments and procedures.

With 7 aesthetic clinics nationwide, the trusted medical aesthetics company wants all Singaporeans to have the improved skin and facial rejuvenation that they deserve, with treatments that are affordable, high-quality, and effective.

About V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic

Founded in 2019, V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic has rapidly become one of Singapore’s most trusted brands for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

V Medical Aesthetics and Laser Clinic is helmed by 18 accredited medical aesthetics doctors in a patient-centric culture, to help them provide premium and first-class medical aesthetic care and non-invasive skin care services, with different treatments and procedures that aim to bring out the best in their clients.

https://www.vaestheticsclinic.com.sg/