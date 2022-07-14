Submit Release
Travis Cadman Leads Investar USA with Acquisition of a 5 Acres Parcel of Land in Phoenix for a MultiFamily Community

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Cadman Leads Investar USA with the Acquisition of a 5.0 Acres parcel of Land in Phoenix, Arizona for a future MultiFamily Community

Investar USA, a real estate development and investment company co-directed by Travis Cadman, has signed a contract to acquire a 5.0 - acre parcel located in Phoenix, AZ. The company plans to build a contemporary apartment complex on the property, according to Cadman.

Investar USA is currently conducting the feasibility analysis on the site and putting the team together for the design and construction of the apartment community. Conceptual drawings of the new building are underway, according to Travis Cadman. The apartment complex is expected to feature up to 100 units—with a mix of one and two bedroom floor plan. The community will feature an upper end unit finish and tech package, with common area amenities such as a community pool, walking paths with access to the water canal, pet park along with a generous amount of shade tree landscaping to compliment the surrounding neighborhood.

A Glimpse at Investar USA

Investar USA has completed numerous apartment community repositions over the past several years. The company has a track record for its ability to effectively re-position and stabilize distressed multifamily communities and has been active in Hosuton, TX, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV. Travis Cadman and his team directly control many of the critical functions of the process internally including property acquisition, finance, property management, design, repositioning, renovation and disposition.

From 2008 to 2012, Investar USA acquired over 300 single-family-homes in the Greater Phoenix area. These homes were purchased as the result of the great financial crisis that created an opportunity to acquire distressed properties at well below replacement costs. Travis Cadman and his team developed a proprietary system to know where and what to buy, how to renovate to maximizes the end value and how to manage to ensure they were providing a smooth operating system.

About Travis Cadman

Travis Cadman has over 30 years of experience in the real estate field. Cadman has developed and marketed more than 2,000 homes and deployed over $20 million in investment capital to acquire undervalued assets. Cadman is passionate about engaging in relationship building with market professionals.

Investar USA
Travis Cadman

