8Twelve Financial Technologies Welcomes Martha Durdin to its Board
Martha is committed to helping Canadians realize their financial future and understands how financial services can help achieve these objectives.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8Twelve Financial Technologies ('8Twelve' or 'the Company'), a disruptive fintech that provides Canadian borrowers with the largest selection of home financing options in one convenient marketplace, today announced that Martha Durdin has joined its Board of Directors.
— Akber Abbas, President, 8Twelve Financial Technologies
Ms. Durdin is the former President and CEO of the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA), having served in that role for the last eight years. She also represented CCUA on the board of The World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU).
Martha Durdin brings a wealth of managerial, public affairs, advocacy, and board experience to the board. She has extensive executive experience, having served as a Managing Principal of a leading national strategic public affairs company, led Public Affairs for one of the large Canadian Banks and worked on Parliament Hill.
Her passion for volunteering stands out—Among other roles, Martha served three terms as the Chair of the Ontario Arts Council and is the immediate past Chair of the Royal Ontario Museum Board of Trustees.
Ms. Durdin is bilingual. She holds a BA (Hon) from Western University, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and an ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Martha is a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.
"Our organization is honoured and privileged to welcome Martha to the board," said Gary Fooks, CEO of 8Twelve. "Martha has a truly unique and intimate perspective on the role financial institutions play in the lives of Canadians. As we continue to expand on the art of the possible in this space, her insights will be invaluable."
"Martha is committed to helping Canadians realize their financial future and understands how financial services can help achieve these objectives," said Akber Abbas, President of 8Twelve. "She will be key in helping 8Twelve continue to develop relevant and important products and services."
"8Twelve is doing things right, to put it simply," said Martha Durdin. "I'm very excited to help them continue to grow. Building a platform that has the customer at the heart of financial service decisions and outcomes is such an important endeavour. I'm proud to be able to be a part of their mission."
About 8Twelve Financial Technologies
8Twelve is transforming the home financing experience by providing consumers with one convenient platform to solve all their mortgage needs. Gone are the days of needing to search for a mortgage through multiple providers such as banks, mortgage brokers, and private lenders. Borrowers can now access Canada's largest selection of mortgages in one convenient marketplace. 8Twelve's proprietary cloud platform INFIN8 utilizes real-time analytics and AI to reduce approval times and identify the best possible financing solution.
