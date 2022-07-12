RestaurantZone Connecting Hospitality Companies with Qualified Employees During the Great Resignation
The company helps with staffing and retention rates to increase the bottom lineUNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RestaurantZone, the premier online resource for finding top talent in the hospitality industry, is now offering a full range of customized hiring solutions to help restaurants and other hospitality companies find and hire great employees.
Many hospitality businesses find themselves short-staffed and frustrated due to the lack of people available to keep up with the pace of business. Many businesses are also experiencing candidates who work only for a few weeks and leave. It's harder to find reliable and committed talent in today's economy. Businesses large and small face a 65 percent turnover rate and understaffing leads to employee burnout, causing more employees to leave their jobs in the hospitality industry.
The demand for recruiting has seen a dramatic increase over the past few years. In 2020, demand was up 21 percent from 2019. In 2021, it was up 110 percent. This year, demand is up another 109 percent. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 11 million job openings and only about 7 million people looking for work. Since last June, the hospitality industry has seen from 700,000 to 1 million people leave the industry, leaving many companies in dire situations.
To combat this, employers need to get creative with their recruiting strategies and invest in alternative methods, such as RestaurantZone. RestaurantZone is the leading recruiting solutions provider in the U.S. and Canada for the restaurant, retail, food service and hospitality industries. The company focuses on helping clients deliver bottom-line results through customized hiring solutions. Their expertise and experience result in increased sales, profits, retention, growth and happier teams and cultures in the workplace.
"We're finding clients are having to adapt to the market. With inflation, wages have increased by 5 to 10 percent from the prior year. Clients are having to get creative with retention," said Matthew W. Rodgers, CEO of RestaurantZone. "We're advising clients to offer more flexibility and work/life balance, which have become much more valuable to employees post-COVID. More and more job seekers are looking for positive company culture and are tired of working 70-hour weeks in the hospitality industry. The hospitality industry has to adapt to the changing employee landscape."
RestaurantZone consistently hires quality talent and has increased its hires by 25 percent to 50 percent to combat staffing shortages for clients. The company has also increased retention rates by 10 to 25 percent.
"When working with RestaurantZone, I found an incredible opportunity with one of its clients. I relocated to a market to raise my family and increased my salary package by 22%. I'm also with a company that really values my experience and is investing in my growth," said an anonymous job seeker who became director of operations of a QSR brand.
The hospitality industry is exceptionally competitive, and it can be difficult to compete unless you have qualified employees who know their way around a restaurant. With over five decades of combined experience recruiting executives, corporate-office, management and hourly employees, the team at RestaurantZone is an indispensable resource for hospitality companies of any size.
For more information, visit therestaurantzone.com.
