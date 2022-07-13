Franklin Integrated Interiors Presents MiniCon 2022
This three-day interior expo provides opportunities for continuing education and informative presentations by industry leadersPITTSBURGH, PA, U.S.A., July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin Integrated Interiors is partnering with 70+ commercial manufacturers to showcase the latest and most innovative solutions in commercial design from October 4th to October 6th at Burns Scalo’s new luxury commercial office space Vision on 15th. The industry’s major manufacturers will showcase new products and research in categories including furniture, flooring, fabrics and technology for the workplace, education and healthcare markets. Capping off the event are keynote speeches from Jim Scalo, President of Burns Scalo, and Eddy Schmitt, Senior Vice President of Steelcase.
In addition to the expo floor, MiniCon 2022 features opportunities for continuing education units (CEU) for architects and designers, and happy hour networking events. Representatives from Franklin Integrated Interiors offer tours on Tuesday, October 4th and Wednesday, October 5th. RSVP for any or all of these events now at https://franklininteriors.com/minicon/.
Presentations by leaders in the interiors industry include Color: Science, Language and Psychology with Arc Com’s Vice President of Design Amanda Eaton, and Emerging Spaces for Learning with Smith System President Jim Stetler, certified CEU by AIA and IDCEC.
The three-day event closes with a presentation by Scalo and Schmitt— How Flexible Organizations Can Leverage Space to Win the Talent War. An often overlooked variable in the ongoing competition for top talent is the design and implementation of the workspace. These experts bring executive insight to the problem of creating functional and inviting spaces for employees.
MiniCon 2022 offers a rare opportunity for architects, designers, end-users, manufacturers and educators to come together to view the latest and most innovative solutions in commercial design right here in downtown Pittsburgh.
