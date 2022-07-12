QualiTech Environmental Re-Develops and Re-Launches QTE Sea Sentry Boom
Oil spill response and prevention leader reintroducing industry’s preferred oil boom after 50 years
The Sea Sentry boom is a great product with an exciting and interesting history, and we are proud to continue its legacy while honoring some of our industry’s great leaders and pioneers.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental, the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention (OSRP), is pleased to announce the launch of the Sea Sentry Oil Containment Boom. Developed in the 1970s by Goodyear Companies, the Sea Sentry boom has been the preferred response industry oil boom for over 50 years.
— QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford
“The Sea Sentry boom is a great product with an exciting and interesting history, and we are proud to continue its legacy while honoring some of our industry’s great leaders and pioneers,” QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford said. “QualiTech Environmental has exclusively represented the Sea Sentry product line for more than 30 years and is proud to bring the trademark, engineering and manufacturing in-house to work more closely with customers throughout the entire procurement process while ensuring product quality, stabilized costs and lead times.”
In its earliest conception, the Sea Sentry boom was known as the “FUG Boom.” After the conception of the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, there was a second rendition of the Sea Sentry boom, USS42, that followed U.S. Navy specifications and helped shape the U.S. Coast Guard open ocean boom specification.
“After years of unreliable factors, we are confident that our customers will appreciate the strong, reliable U.S.-made Sea Sentry Boom returning to the market,” QualiTech Environmental Vice President Mark Ploen said.
Sea Sentry booms are constructed of the highest quality materials and workmanship. These booms are considered the most robust offshore boom on the market while claiming the highest tensile strength and lightest weight heavy-duty inflatable boom. The Sea Sentry boom is 100 percent designed, engineered, manufactured, and supported in the United States and is the preferred heavy-duty inflatable oil boom of the US Navy. The boom is available on purpose-built pallets or on a hydraulically operated boom reel.
“Our team takes extra steps in our engineering and manufacturing processes to ensure that this boom is the toughest on the market to withstand harsh environments around the world,” said Clifford. “We do not cut corners in our process or outsource our production overseas, and we are certain that our customers’ response equipment is the best in class for the decades to come.”
QualiTech Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and support to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with several leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry. QualiTech Environmental prides itself on being a solution-driven supplier of environmental response equipment.
For more information about QualiTech Environmental and how the Sea Sentry boom can be used for pre-booming operations and offshore response packages, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.
