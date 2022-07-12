Delphi Infotech Partners with Kela to Offer Cyber Intelligence Services

The partnership will see Kela providing Delphi Infotech with its cutting-edge Cyber Intelligence Services.

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delphi Infotech is excited to announce our partnership with Kela, a leading provider of cyber intelligence services. This partnership will allow us to offer our clients the most comprehensive and up-to-date cyber security solutions available, to help them manage risk and protect their critical information assets.

In today's business landscape, cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and destructive. As a result, organizations must be proactive in their approach to cyber security. The aim of this partnership is to deliver the world’s best intelligence solutions that empower organizations to neutralize the most relevant cyber threats. Exposing the hidden dangers lurking in the darkest corners of the internet, aiding you in defeating criminals before they can penetrate your business or cause harm. With our unique insights and cutting-edge technology, we will be able to help you stay one step ahead of cyber criminals. We will work with you to identify potential cyber threats and put in place measures to protect your business. So you can rest assured that your data is safe and secure.

In addition, we will be able to offer our clients access to best-in-class consulting services that will help them assess their cyber risks and implement effective cyber risk management strategies. This will allow our clients to focus on their core business objectives, safe in the knowledge that their cyber risks are being managed effectively.



Conclusion:

As we continue to expand our offerings and grow as a company, it is important that we partner with the best and brightest in the industry. Kela has a proven track record of providing world-class cyber security services, and their team of experts will be a valuable resource for us as we work to protect our clients’ data. I want to thank Kela for their partnership, and I assure you that Delphi Infotech is committed to providing you with the most comprehensive and up-to-date cyber security solutions available. Your data is safe with us.

"By partnering with Kela, Delphi Infotech is able to provide their services in APAC more efficiently and effectively. The company will be able to offer cost-effective solutions for smaller businesses that need cyber security but cannot afford it or are not large enough yet; plus scalable platforms which can grow as your business does!" said Delphi Infotech's Director, Ved Rani.

