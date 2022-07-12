Double Diamond Investment Group welcomes former Charles Schwab senior wealth manager
Double Diamond Investment Group LLC, a RIA firm, has announced the addition of Mr. Terry Levenberg, a former long-time Senior Wealth Advisor for Charles Schwab.PARSIPPANY, NJ, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double Diamond Investment Group LLC, a registered investment advisory firm, has announced the addition of Mr. Terry Levenberg, a former long-time Senior Wealth Advisor for Charles Schwab.
Mr. Levenberg’s addition allows Double Diamond to continue to expand helping both wealthy families and construction companies invest in a more effective manner. Mr. Levenberg will work in a newly established branch office in Reno, Nevada.
The new branch offers a full suite of investment management and brokerage services primarily to clients located on the west coast. Mr. Levenberg spent his first five years working for major institutions such as Wells Fargo, Sun Trust, and Bank America before his seven-year engagement with Charles Schwab & Co, Inc.
Andrew R. Bodner, President and Founder of Double Diamond Investment Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome this highly talented advisor as we continue to enhance the services we offer to our valued clients. Our newest branch serves to enhance our client relationships in many of the mountain and west coast states. With our scalability, and the continued growth of our diversified platform, Double Diamond has become a fantastic choice for those clients seeking prudent and well-designed wealth management strategies.”
Mr. Levenberg is an experienced manager, financial advisor, and planner who holds FINRA series 7 and 66 and insurance licenses. He graduated with a BS in Finance from the University of Maryland. Mr. Levenberg also holds respected Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Retirement Planning counselor designations.
To learn more about Mr. Levenberg, please click the following link https://www.doubledig.com/team-member-01/terry-levenberg and to learn more about Double Diamond’s services or to get in touch with a financial advisor, visit www.doubledig.com.
Double Diamond Investment Group LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Certain representatives of Double Diamond Investment Group LLC are also registered representatives offering securities through APW Capital, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. 100 Enterprise Dr., Suite 504, Rockaway, NJ 07866 (800) 637-3211
Andrew Bodner
Double Diamond Investment Group
+1 973-352-6680
email us here