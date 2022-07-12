SOCCER 5 ® USA and SMALL SIDED SOCCER ASSOCIATION CREATE THE NATIONAL LEAGUE
SOCCER 5 ® USA IS WORKING WITH THE SMALL SIDED SOCCER ASSOCIATION TO LAUNCH THE NATIONAL LEAGUE FOR THE 2023 SEASON DURING THE FIFA WORLD CUP
We are very excited to bring The National League to all US soccer players and families via small sided games within excellent facilities. 90% of all soccer players play small sided and is fun for all”CHARLESTON, SC, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small Sided Soccer Association will launch The National League 2023 later this year during the FIFA World Cup with the support from Soccer 5 ® USA and various partners. The league is fully inclusive and is designed for the 90% of the US soccer player and families of all ages who play and watch social, recreational and competitive small-sided soccer. Games of 3 v 3 up to 9 v 9 will be organized on small-sided fields for up to one hour.
