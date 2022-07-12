Latest News: Librarian of Congress Names Ada Limón the Nation's 24th U.S. Poet Laureate

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden today announced the appointment of Ada Limón as the nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry for 2022-2023. Limón will take up her duties in the fall, opening the Library’s annual literary season on Sept. 29 with a reading of her work in the Coolidge Auditorium.
