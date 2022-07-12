Ayozat TV announces major broadcasting partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW)

Ayozat and Major League Wrestling partner on SKY 191

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayozat TV is proud to announce that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is now available for UK audiences to watch every Wednesday at 9 pm on SKY channel 191.

Classic MLW content will also air Fridays at 9 pm on the channel.

The partnership will allow fans to watch new weekly episodes of MLW’s flagship series FUSION.

MLW boasts a prestigious roster of international talent and UK fans will be thrilled to see the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, Taya Valkyrie, Scarlett Bordeaux and Ashley Vox

“We are really pleased to be the UK TV partner for Major League Wrestling and look forward to showcasing the weekly show to UK wrestling fans,” said Ayozat chairman Umesh Perera.

“Our fans have made it clear how much they wanted MLW to come to the UK and now it is official with a great partner in Ayozat,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

“We are delighted to work alongside them and show a wider fanbase how exciting and engaging MLW is.”

About Ayozat TV

Ayozat, is a leading British media and technology company, which has a video-on-demand (VOD) platform and live TV network featuring over 150 TV channels. This includes Ayozat TV which broadcasts on SKY ch191.

Ayozat.com is an over-the-top (OTT) platform that is available on Android, iOS, Google TV and Amazon Fire. Ayozat TV channel alongside the OTT product completes Ayozat's full-stack media offering.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on YouTube, FITE.tv, beIN Sports, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 20 countries and counting.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

