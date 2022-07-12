Proteomics Market Growth Insights During 2022-2028 | Precision Business Insights
The primary driver of the market's expansion is the rising demand for tailored medications, which is being accompanied by an increase in drug discoveryLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global proteomics market size reached a value of USD 20,869.2 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 47,596.33 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during a forecast period. Proteomics refers to the broad study of proteomes. A proteome is the collection of proteins that a biological organism produces. A proteome, for instance, may be associated with a species, such as Homo sapiens, or an organ, such as the liver. A proteome is dynamic; it varies from cell to cell and evolves over time. The transcriptome, which is also known as the full range of messenger RNA molecules present in an organism, is partially reflected in the proteome.
The Proteomics Market Growth Factors
The primary driver of market expansion is anticipated to be the rising prevalence of target diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular. For these illnesses, specialized treatments and medications like protein sequencing are being studied. Due to the increased prevalence of cancer around the world, an increase in the use of proteomics to investigate cancer genes & protein interactions in cancer genes is predicted to propel the growth of the worldwide proteomics market. Other factors that are anticipated to support the growth of the worldwide proteomics market during the projected period include technical advancement, a rise in health care spending, an increase in awareness, and the implementation of proteomics in the treatment of various diseases. However, it is projected that throughout the forecast period, the worldwide proteomics market would see some growth restraints due to insufficient financing and a lack of understanding regarding the use of proteomics in underdeveloped nations.
The Proteomics Market Trend:
• Clinical diagnosis has the biggest market share in the proteomics market among all end users. Out of all the proteomics technologies, protein microarrays are the market leader.
The Proteomics Market Segmentation
The global Proteomics Market on the basis of technology, the market is segregated into Spectroscopy, Protein Microarrays, Chromatography, X-ray Crystallography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance. On the basis of Component, the market is classified into Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Software & Services. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Research Applications and Clinical Applications. On the basis of End-Users, the market is fragmented into Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others.
The Proteomics Market Regional Analysis
Throughout the projected period, North America is anticipated to dominate the worldwide proteomics market. Increased government funding, increased research activity, widespread knowledge of proteomics applications, enhanced health care infrastructure, higher healthcare spending, and an increase in cancer occurrence in the region are all factors affecting the market's growth in North America. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for proteomics resulting in an increase in cancer research efforts, substantial government support, and the presence of major market participants in the area.
