Declan Hahn Sheds Light On The Importance Of Twitter For Political Campaigns
Declan Hahn thinks Twitter is a game-changer for the fate of a political campaign.WASHINGTON, D.C., WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Declan Hahn, a political strategist, and consultant, based out of Washington, thinks Twitter is the most effective means for the political outage and reach due to other social media platforms being less objective in comparison. Twitter is more of a direct means for information and is more open to the public. In his recent talk, Declan Hahn thinks Twitter allows people to have their voices heard in a direct manner. He mentions that politicians may be ignoring the power of Twitter, but he feels that it is one of the most crucial.
"It's not about the size of your audience, but about how many people are talking about you. It's not about how many followers you have, it's about how much engagement you have. And that's what makes Twitter special," Hahn said. "It's the most efficient way to do so. If you want to get your name out there, Twitter is the best place to do it. It's fast and easy, but it takes a lot of time to get people on board with your cause. You have to build trust before they will follow you or retweet your words."
He added, "Twitter has become the new town hall, where activists, organizers, and voters can connect with their elected representatives. Plus, Twitter is the only social media platform that categorizes fake/hate speech as they should, making it all the more credible."
Hahn noted that although Twitter is popular among voters and candidates alike, not all candidates have an easy time getting their messages out there. He provided an example of a tweet he had sent out from his personal account concerning a story about the political climate in Washington D.C.
Declan Hahn's campaigns have stood out as he has had prior experience in working for multiple congress members. After graduating from Emory University, he interned at the U.S. House of Representatives, where he picked up the link between History, social media, and politics.
Declan Hahn's articles have been making rounds in the political sphere for some time now, which makes him one of the most talked-about consultants in D.C.
Declan closes, "Twitter campaigns will help you reach your audience in a way no other platform can. It's great to get the word out about your campaign and get more people engaged."
About Declan Hahn: Declan Hahn is a full-service political adviser supporting the democratic party candidates to win the election. He is a political strategy expert ready to deal with you and talk about your next project or specialist requirements.
