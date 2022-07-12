Americano Media Press Release: 3 Prominent hosts leave Mambi to join Americano Media

DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMERICANO MEDIA ANNOUNCES MAJOR LINEUP ADDITIONS WITH FORMER MAMBI RADIO STARS

JULY 12, 2022 (Miami) – AMERICANO MEDIA, the nation’s first national conservative Hispanic network in Spanish, announces that as of today, 3 major talent hosts from the Radio Mambi station in Miami have announced their resignations from the station and have joined Americano Media. At a press conference announcing their resignations in Miami this morning, the three hosts stated that they were adamantly opposed to the recent purchase of MAMBI by leftist media personnel and financier George Soros’ companies and refused offers to remain.

Americano founder and CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo says that “The purchase of MAMBI by Soros indicated to us that the Left is trying to silence truth and the conservative narrative, and we offered an opportunity to these great hosts and talent to come to Americano and continue their work. These individuals make up a powerful team that has fled from what will become a voice of oppression and disinformation, to come join a strong network of Hispanics that care deeply about their communities.”

The hosts, which includes Nelson Rubio, Dania Alexandrino, and Lourdes Ubieta, have all announced their resignations from the Univision station based here in Miami. Lourdes announced her official resignation last week, Dania announced hers Monday night, and Nelson announced his effective today.

Lourdes is quoted as saying “I don’t want to be part of the [Soros] deal. I’m not going to sign the papers and I quit.”

Nelson, who has won 3 Emmy Awards and is widely recognized for his work in Miami, was the host of Mambi’s Noticias 710 for over 5 years before joining Americano Media. He says that “Many in this community have felt betrayed by the acquisition of this radio by a company, funded by the left-liberal extremist, George Soros. All the journalists of this radio [station] refused to agree to sign an agreement for the payment of a retention bonus, so that we would remain accepting conditions, I repeat (sic) none of us accepted it.”

Dania Alexandrino, who hosted the program “Hablando de Frente” on MAMBI 710 and currently is the host of Americano’s “Perspectiva USA” program will continue her evening program with Americano. Dania says “Being faithful to my principles I couldn't accept being part of any business associated with these leftist activists and their socialist agenda. This war is not lost. It's simply a battle. We will continue the fight on platforms like Americano Media, that respect not only individual freedoms like free speech, but also the very liberties this country was founded on."

Americano Media produces 18 hours of original programming each day, with diverse Spanish-speaking hosts from 6am to midnight. As the first Hispanic conservative voice across the spectrum, Americano is bringing the very best in news, politics, culture, and tech to the Spanish-language medium. Americano plans on introducing its TV/video service in the very near future. Also, look for Americano Media at CPAC-Dallas.

Web: www.americanomedia.com

Satellite: SiriusXM Ch 153

Podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Megaphone, GETTR, Rumble, TruthSocial, Twitch, and all other major platforms



ABOUT AMERICANO:

Founded by a group of Hispanic business entrepreneurs, Americano Media Group aims to be the #1 Hispanic focused news outlet globally focused on the over 500 million Spanish speakers globally. AMERICANO strives to empower the Hispanic Community through credible and accessible news, frank discussion and constant advocacy all through focused entertainment content that supports Hispanic core values. To learn more about AMERICANO please visit: www.americanomediagroup.com