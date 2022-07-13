Annke Announces 3-Day Prime Day Sales Event on Home Security Cameras and Systems

ANNKE Prime Day Mega Savings Coupons Besides Current Already-discounted Sales, Shop Now!

HONG KONG, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annke today announced the kickoff of prime day sales events of 2022 on home security cameras and systems. This 3-days shopping event starts on July 13th, offering up to $400 off per order and 50% off on selected cameras. Customers can take this opportunity to upgrade their home security to the next level.

Unlike a myriad of percentage discounts last year, this year Annke offers four coupons applicable to every order. These codes are PRIME030, PRIME060, PRIME150 and PRIME400 to take a respective of $30 off $300 spent, $60 off $500 spent, $150 off $1000 and $400 off $2000. Along with ongoing direct discounts, these coupons give a further saving to motivate customers to invest more in security. They can also break up orders into two or more orders to further enjoy the savings for each subtotal that hits the $300, $500, $1000 and $2000 threshold.

Annke's security cameras and system lineups are easy to install and are built to withstand the elements. The company's security camera and systems consist of four lineups, the NightChroma(™), PoE, analog and wireless security solutions. All these lineups except for the analog solution support Alexa, making adding these cameras to build a smart home simple. Except for the W300 and the 1080p AI tracking Crater camera, most of Annke’s cameras use a NVR to store continuous footage and grant users the full control of their data security without monthly charges.

A curated lists of Annke prime day’s sales products are:

BR200 Analog Security Camera With Siren and Strobe

Prime Day Deal ($49.99, MSRP$99.99)

With flashing red and blue strobe and a siren, the BR200 can have a significant psychological impact on any moving people during the night. The f/1.0 aperture and a wide 110° PIR sensor never misses or overreact in alarming the siren, bringing small businesses peace of mind. It’s compatible with the Annke 5MP DVR (Model:DW81KD) for unlocking the full features.

C800 4K AI Security Camera

Prime Day Deal($79.99, MSRP $99.99)

This award-winning 4K camera has a wide 123°field of view to save customers from buying extra cameras for wider coverage. Customers also get free on-board human and vehicle detection to only be notified about what matters in front of their doors.

H800 4 Cameras 8CH Security Camera System

Prime Day Deal($391.99, MSRP$539.99)

This is the 4 camera security camera system including a 8CH NVR and four 4K C800 cameras. The system works with ONVIF and can fit in any Annke poe cameras or other third-party ONVIF-compliant cameras.

AC800 4K AI Security Camera with a Spotlight and a Siren

Prime Day Deal($199.99)

The AC800 4K security camera comes with both color and infrared night vision, a blaring 95dB siren and two 50 lumen LED spotlights. It can inform every home or businesses timely against potential crimes with AI-activated siren and spotlights. Customers can pretend as if they were home with pre-record audio broadcasts and two-way talk too.

NC800 NightChroma(™)

Prime Day Deal($279.99, MSRP $349.99)

This Alexa-compatible 4K camera offers outstanding low light color night vision as dim as a moonless night at 0.0005 lux. It also supports perimeter detections, human vehicle classifications and facial capture, offering great versatility for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.

CZ400 4MP PTZ camera

Prime Day Deal($215.99, MSRP $269.99)

This 2.8mm-12mm varifocal lens camera has powerful 5*optical zoom to spot out anyone up to 180 ft away. Besides perimeter detection, it has audio exception detection and anti-fog function. So a barking dog can be the trigger to send an alert to the phone during the night and any fog won't prevent the camera from recording clearly, such as tear gas.

For more promotions and coupons about Annke’s security cameras, please visit https://www.Annke.com/pages/prime-day-2022.

About ANNKE

Annke, created for security, aims to provide the finest and best smart security cameras and systems for home and business owners worldwide. Annke's deep expertise in product design, smart home connectivity and cutting-edge capabilities enable it to deliver the most seamless security solutions for users. Annke is always striving to develop innovative technology to provide customers with the easiest and most straightforward security products.