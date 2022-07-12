Liev Schreiber’s Bluecheck Ukraine Partners With United24
Partnership Launched as Study Reveals Ukrainian Aid Groups Receive Fraction of International Funding
We founded BlueCheck to create greater value in the humanitarian aid space and, frankly, to disrupt a system that can clearly do better and move faster to meet the needs on the ground in Ukraine.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIEV SCHREIBER’S BLUECHECK UKRAINE PARTNERS WITH UNITED24
— Liev Schreiber
BlueCheck Ukraine, a US-based initiative supporting Ukrainian humanitarian organizations, has partnered with UNITED24, the president of Ukraine’s funding platform launched after Russia’s invasion of the country, to increase local life-saving aid efforts, the two groups jointly announced today.
The partnership follows the release of a new report revealing that Ukrainian organizations receive a fraction of international funding and operate in relative obscurity, despite providing most direct humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, often in dangerous conditions.
“By combining forces, BlueCheck and UNITED24 (U24) can significantly scale up direct funding into Ukraine,” said actor, director and BlueCheck co-founder Liev Schreiber. “Most of the burden is carried by Ukrainians, yet they enjoy none of the resources and exposure of many larger international groups. And some of those groups aren’t even present in Ukraine.
Russia’s ongoing war forced many Ukrainian organizations to significantly expand operations to meet rapidly growing civilian needs. Possessing unique proximity, knowledge, efficiencies and capabilities, Ukrainian groups and initiatives are best positioned to deliver aid and save lives.
According to a recent study by Humanitarian Outcomes, commissioned and supported by the UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub, more than two billion British Pounds (over 2.6 billion dollars) have been donated to Ukraine-related humanitarian response since February. Yet approximately 85 percent of donations have gone to international aid organizations, which have a scarce presence in Ukraine and have yet to spend most of the money received. Ukrainian NGOs, which provide most of the on-the-ground assistance, have received just 0.24 percent of direct funding, around 5.3 million pounds ($6.4 million), the report cited.
“We founded BlueCheck precisely to create greater value in the humanitarian aid space and, frankly, to disrupt a system that can clearly do better and move faster to meet the needs on the ground in Ukraine,” Schreiber said.
BlueCheck will collaborate with UNITED24 on its medical humanitarian aid channel, to increase the scope and speed of private philanthropic donations to Ukraine. They will also coordinate on maintaining visibility of Ukraine’s overall humanitarian needs.
Schreiber has also become a UNITED24 ambassador.
“With eight million people internally displaced from their homes in Ukraine, medical facilities destroyed or damaged, and thousands of people killed or severely injured, the immediate and long-term humanitarian needs mount daily,” said Yaroslava Gres, UNITED24 platform coordinator. “Together, U24 and BlueCheck will increase and accelerate urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, precisely when it is needed most. And we hope our partnership will work as a model, if not a destination, for international aid.”
BlueCheck identifies, vets and fast-tracks financial support to local aid groups and initiatives providing critical aid on the front lines of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The legal firm Ropes and Gray, together with Integrity Risk International, provide BlueCheck with independent, pro-bono due diligence services to ensure donor accountability. More info: www.bluecheck.in/
Launched by President Volodymr Zelenskyy, UNITED24 is the fundraising platform of the Ukrainian government. U24 supports defense and demining, medical humanitarian aid, and reconstruction. One one-click donations can be made at: www.u24.gov.ua. Donors receive funding impact reports.
