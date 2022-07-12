Ahead of ChessFest, shadow chancellor and a seven-year-old enthusiast say the game teaches them to plot and plan

Chess is Great For Kids of all ages Bodhana is one of thousands of people expected to turn up for Chess Fest

ChessFest shadow chancellor and a seven-year-old enthusiast say chess teaches them to plot and plan and use skills to navigate the complex world of politics.

Chess is the gymnasium of the mind ” — Blaise Pascal

WHITCHURCH, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Reeves (the shadow chancellor) and seven-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan share one thing in common: Chess has taught them how to plan and plot.

Reeves uses these skills to navigate the complex world of politics. "Strategic thinking in both politics, as well as chess, is essential," she stated. "So I feel like I want to continue to play with my chess set when it can help me keep me nimble during the Labour campaign to become our next government. Always think two steps ahead

Bodhana, who began playing chess in lockdown one year back, is yet to use her newfound machiavellian skills, but she is aware that the game is helping to refine them.

She said that she loves to play chess as it helps her to recognize patterns and focus her attention. It also helps her to plan and calculate moves ahead of time. "I also like the way the pieces of chess move around the chess board, particularly the knight."

Bodhana is among the thousands expected to attend ChessFest on 17 July in Trafalgar Square, London or in Liverpool.

Over 50 chess coaches will offer lessons for free to children and adults. Grandmasters from Britain will take on anyone who wants to learn speed and blindfold chess, as well as a variety of other activities that show that chess is open to all.

This event is scheduled to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the most famous chess match between Bobby Fischer & Boris Spassky during the Cold War and the 26th anniversary of Garry Kasparov's defeat by Deep Blue.

The games will be replayed at Trafalgar Square, on a giant screen. 32 professional actors will play the roles of the chess pieces.

The UK charity Chess In Schools and Communities (CSC) is the organiser. It works to bring the game into communities it wouldn't normally reach by taking the game into schools and libraries, as well as prisons and prisons.

Malcolm Pein, chief executive of CSC, stated that Chess is an educational intervention that's low-cost and high-impact. It is open to all ages, genders, religions, and disabilities. It fosters the development of intellectual and emotional skills that are essential for a child's overall development.

Reeves, who started playing chess at seven years old and was crowned British girls champion in chess when she turned 14, is in agreement. She said, "I believe that helping children get into chess can help them build all kinds of confidence. It will also set them on whatever path that interests them. That's why ChessFest has been so great."