Organic Cotton Mart Launches Reusable Farmers Market Bags

One of the nation's finest companies selling 100 percent certified cotton products has expanded its products.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart today announced the launch of its Reusable Farmers Market bags.

"Reusable bags are ideal for farmer's markets because they do twice the work of disposable bags," said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products.

Emmanuel revealed that the reusable farmers market bags include:

• Mesh Produce Bags

• Muslin Produce Bags

• Canvas Grocery Tote Bags

• Reusable Farmer's Market Bags Set

• Mesh French Market Bags

• Mesh & Fabric Tote Bag

• Collapsible Grocery Shopping Bags

And more.

The nature of reusable bags, Emmanuel noted, dictates their ability to withstand more and even occupy less space. The spokesman pointed out that although plastic bags are a dime a dozen, they can only be reused so many times before they rip and become unusable. On the other hand, textile bags are durable, easy to clean, and infinitely reusable.

Their ability to be used again and again, according to Emmanuel, makes textile bags much better for the environment. All in all, reusable bags can save individuals time and money and help them do something nice for the environment simultaneously.

The company spokesman reiterated that Organic Cotton Mart's products are made of 100 percent GOTS certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

According to GOTS, "The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognized requirements that ensure organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labeling in order to provide a credible assurance to the end consumer. Textile processors and manufacturers are enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification accepted in all major markets."

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags

###

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

Contact Details:

487 Lendall Ln

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

United States