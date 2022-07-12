Varicose Vein Treatment Market is Witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% to Generate $ 589.06 Million by 2025

Increase in awareness levels and the development in emerging markets create numerous opportunities in the varicose vein treatment market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Varicose Vein Treatment Market was valued at $ 376.64 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 589.06 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025. Varicose veins are harmful to health if they cause venous stasis ulcers, phlebitis, thrombosis, venous bleeding or fungal and bacterial infections. According to the American Society of Vascular Surgery, at least 20 to 25 million Americans suffer from varicose veins, of which 17% are men and 33% are women. Varicose vein treatment analysis is performed on a full primary and secondary regional basis to understand the factors responsible for growth and the factors that inhibit market growth.

The varicose vein treatment market report offers comprehensive analysis of the driving and restraining factors, challenges, and lucrative opportunities. In addition, the report includes a SWOT analysis that aids in understanding the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report highlights market segmentation, and study of major market players.

The report offers in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, market trends, and major market players which can help new market entrants develop lucrative strategies and make informed decisions. The report offers study of the major impacting factors and competitive intelligence based on top 10 investment pockets that influence the market growth.

Increased incidence of varicose vein problems, growth in the elderly population, advanced varicose vein treatment equipment, business engagements that increase the prevalence of varicose vein treatment and technological advances globally, drive market growth. Furthermore, the increase in awareness levels and the development in emerging markets create numerous opportunities in the varicose vein treatment market.

Key Market Segments:

The global varicose vein treatment market is segmented based on procedure, product and services, end user, and region.

 By Procedure

o Injection Sclerotherapy

o Endovenous Ablation

o Surgical Ligation/Stripping

 By Product

o Sclerotherapy Injection

o Ablation Devices

o Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

o Laser Ablation Devices

 By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Ambulatory centers

 By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

The Asia-Pacific high population base, healthcare infrastructure development and aging population growth provide beneficial growth opportunities for key players operating in the varicose vein treatment market. However, as insurance companies do not cover the entire physical cost of the surgery, market growth in the Asia-Pacific is projected to be hampered.

Key Market Players:

• Angiodynamics Inc

• Alma Lasers

• biolitec AG Untere Viaduktgasse

• BTG International Ltd

• Energist Ltd

• Lumenis

• Medtronic

• Sciton Inc

• Syneron Medical Ltd

• WON TECH Co., Ltd

Key Benefits of the Report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the varicose vein treatment market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis varicose vein treatment market trends from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the varicose vein treatment market share.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global varicose vein treatment market growth.

