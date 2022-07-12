Neil Bockoven Debuts 2nd Book in His Riveting Paleolithic Series Set When Homo Sapiens First Met Neanderthals in Europe
Neil Bockoven takes his readers to the dark side of when Homo sapiens first met Neanderthals in Europe 45,000 years ago. As archaeological records show, some Neanderthals were cannibalistic, forced by the brutal harshness of the Ice Age to eat their own to survive.
Also launching today is the first episode of Bockoven's four-part documentary series on YouTube – Paleo Human Mysteries. It explores the science behind his books and delves deep into the interactions between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals and other human species.
The new book, The People Eaters, continues the story of Moctu, the young leader of a band of Homo sapiens, who encounter Neanderthals in Southern Europe 45,000 years ago - and struggle to survive in an almost unimaginably violent and dangerous world. As the archaeological record shows, some Neanderthals were cannibalistic, forced by the brutal harshness of life during the Ice Age to eat their own to survive.
While Bockoven's gift for storytelling is apparent, it is his meticulous research into the most recent archaeological and genetic discoveries that distinguishes these books. Besides writing and research, the PhD geologist and expert on the Paleolithic is deeply involved in educating others about the origins and interactions of humankind.
He has been the featured speaker at geological and anthropological societies all over the country. His Facebook page has more than 17,000 followers and, by posting to other archaeological pages, his content reaches an average of 4.2 million people each week, making him one of the most widely read posters of archaeological information on Facebook.
Today Bockoven is also launching the first episode of a four-part documentary series on YouTube – Paleo Human Mysteries. It explores the science behind his books and examines some of the greatest mysteries surrounding our early ancestors. Did we interbreed with Neanderthals and other archaic human species? And why did we survive, while they did not? The remaining episodes will be released at three-week intervals throughout the summer.
View the Paleo Human Mysteries Trailer HERE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5akMlXwqRwg&t=4s.
Reviewers of The People Eaters and Moctu and the Mammoth People are responding to the series’ gripping and gritty realism and the research that underpins the story.
"Bockoven's achievement is masterful . . . urgent, timely and fascinating. He brings to life a cast of characters sometimes all too painfully recognizable . . . . After reading this novel, you may never think the same way about the human species.” – Joseph Di Prisco, author of The Good Family Fitzgerald and founding chair of the New Literary Project.
“A well-researched and exciting story . . . .” – Kathleen O'Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear, New York Times bestselling authors of 60 books with more than 17 million copies in print worldwide.
"Fans of Jean Auel’s Clan of the Cave Bear will relish [the “Moctu” series]. Bockoven’s background lends authority and authenticity to the story . . . an intriguing, exciting and moving saga,” – Diane Donovan, editor, California Bookwatch; senior reviewer, Midwest Book Review.
“An epic tale of struggle and survival, of passion, betrayal and vengeance” – Kieren Mulvaney, author of The Great White Bear and At the Ends of the Earth.
“Bockoven takes readers to the crossroads of paleo-human evolution here and, in this unique and powerful series, raises the bar for historical fiction.” – Andrew Cotto, award-winning author of Pasta Mike and a regular contributor to The New York Times
“Very rarely does a novelist bother to keep up with the latest scientific research, but Neil Bockoven is an exception who cares as much about telling a good story as a true one about the past.” – Pat Shipman, professor, author of The Invaders - How Humans and their Dogs Drove Neanderthals to Extinction
