Silver Alert - Charles Oden ACTIVE

Charles Oden, 90-years-old, 5' 09", 165 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes. Charles's last known clothing description is unknown. He left his home on 7/9/22 to see his family in California. Charles was last seen driving a green 2022 Nissan Frontier displaying AZ / ZWA9NF. Charles has cognitive difficulties. If you have seen Charles or have any information, please call 911 or Pima County Sheriff's Department.

