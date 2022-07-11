THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022

**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the fifteen bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (15 bills)

H.Res. 1168 – Reaffirming the economic partnership between the United States and the Caribbean nations and recognizing the need to strengthen trade and investment between the United States and the Caribbean nations, our "Third Border", as amended (Rep. Plaskett – Ways and Means) H.R. 7337 – Access for Veterans to Records Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 7535 – Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 7331 – Improving Government for America’s Taxpayers Act, as amended (Rep. Kilmer – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 521 – First Responder Fair RETIRE Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3544 – Computers for Veterans and Students Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Spanberger – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5794 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 850 Walnut Street in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, as the ‘‘First Sergeant Leonard A. Funk, Jr. Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Doyle – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1095 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 101 South Willowbrook Avenue in Compton, California, as the ‘‘PFC James Anderson, Jr., Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Barragan – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 203 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 4020 Broadway Street in Houston, Texas, as the ‘‘Benny C. Martinez Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5659 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1961 North C Street in Oxnard, California, as the ‘‘John R. Hatcher III Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Brownley – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5271 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2245 Rosa L Parks Boulevard in Nashville, Tennessee, as the ‘‘Thelma Harper Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Cooper – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5809 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1801 Town and Country Drive in Norco, California, as the ‘‘Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui Memorial Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Calvert – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 4622 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 226 North Main Street in Roseville, Ohio, as the ‘‘Ronald E. Rosser Post Office’’ (Rep. Balderson – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2472 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 82422 Cadiz Jewett Road in Cadiz, Ohio, as the ‘‘John Armor Bingham Post Office’’ (Rep. Johnson (OH) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 228 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2141 Ferry Street in Anderson, California, as the ‘‘Norma Comnick Post Office Building’’ (Rep. LaMalfa – Oversight and Reform)