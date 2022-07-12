CollabraLink Completes Acquisition of Groundswell Consulting Group, Launches New Brand
The Groundswell name reflects our commitment to bringing an unstoppable, seismic technology change to government.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollabraLink, a portfolio company of Washington Harbour Partners, announced today the acquisition of Groundswell Consulting Group, the leading provider of Appian development and integration services to US federal agencies. The integrated company will assume the name Groundswell.
— George Batsakis, Chief Executive Officer
“We have been extremely impressed with the vision and leadership of the Groundswell team, and their relentless desire to bring modern solutions to critical government missions”, said Mina Faltas, Washington Harbour’s Managing Partner. “The combination of Groundswell and CollabraLink brings together two digital transformation leaders, now poised to make significant impacts for clients.”
CollabraLink specializes in deploying modern solutions to highly complex federal mission and administrative challenges. CollabraLink serves a wide array of civilian and national security agencies with its robust full stack, low code, data science, ERP, supply chain, and cloud practices.
The merger with Groundswell expands CollabraLink’s footprint through federal civilian and defense agencies, and solidifies CollabraLink as the largest, most accomplished Appian integrator in the public sector.
“Groundswell is a world-class Appian delivery firm, complete with some of the most innovative, cutting-edge intellectual property, and senior talent in the Appian ecosystem,” George Batsakis, CollabraLink Chief Executive Officer stated. “Together, we’ve formed a company that is focused on modernizing and transforming how the government delivers services through the application of next-generation technologies, expert talent, and modern, cloud- and platform-delivered applications and business models.”
Groundswell founders Blake Templeman, Eric Grinnalds and Justin Watts will continue with the firm as investors and operating executives.
“CollabraLink and Groundswell have a shared mission: to help government transform the way they deliver services,” said Blake Templeman. “We’re excited to expand our capabilities and continue the journey together.”
The adoption of the Groundswell brand is reflective of CollabraLink’s focus on modern, innovative ways to solve significant and complex federal challenges.
“As CollabraLink and Telesto came together, and now as Groundswell joins the team, we have been re-thinking our brand,” said George Batsakis. “Certainly, the combination of these powerful capabilities under one roof is nothing short of a seismic change. So how do we best convey this power to the marketplace? We found the answer right under our nose. The Groundswell name reflects our commitment to bringing an unstoppable, seismic technology change to government. It's a name of strength, of energy, and reflects the momentum and impacts that CollabraLink + Groundswell + Telesto will make as a combined team.”
The integrated Groundswell organization will remain headquartered in McLean, Virginia.
About Groundswell
Groundswell, previously CollabraLink Technologies LLC, is a premier technology integrator resolutely committed to solving the most complex challenges facing federal agencies today. We leverage our wealth of technology, capabilities, and expertise to help the government further its objectives and redefine what citizens can expect from digital government services. Our new name, Groundswell, represents our commitment to be an unstoppable, seismic change in government. For more information, visit www.gswell.com
Karen Turner
CollabraLink Technologies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn