El Paso Area CBP Officers Make Multiple Hard Narcotic Seizures

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine over the last week.

“The week included a mix of concealment methods utilized to hide drugs,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Regardless of the methods employed by smugglers CBP officers were up to the challenge and prevented these drug loads from entering the country.”

On June 30, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted 1.36 pounds of cocaine from a female, U.S. citizen. Following a CBP canine alert, CBP officers located multiple bundles strapped to the woman’s abdomen area. A few hours later, CBP officers intercepted .49 pounds of fentanyl from a female, U.S. citizen pedestrian border crosser. Following a CBP canine alert, CBP officers discovered a bag concealed within her bra area.

Ysleta seizure of 30 pounds of fentanyl.

On July 1, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted a mixed load of hard narcotics from a male, U.S. citizen. Following a CBP canine alert and intensive inspection of a vehicle, CBP officers located 30.82 pounds of fentanyl, 16 pounds of heroin and 5.82 pounds of cocaine.

On July 3, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas intercepted .29 pounds of fentanyl from a female, U.S. citizen. Following a secondary search of a vehicle, CBP officers located multiple packages concealed within the conveyance.

On July 4, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas intercepted 2.29 pounds of methamphetamine from a male, U.S. citizen pedestrian border crosser. A secondary search resulted in the discovery of bundles strapped to the individuals stomach area.

On July 7, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas pedestrian inspection area intercepted 2.24 pounds of methamphetamine from a female, U.S. citizen. Following a CBP canine alert CBP officers discovered bundles strapped to the woman’s back area.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations or local authorities for prosecution.

Additionally, CBP officers arrested 20 fugitives from justice. The arrests made were for dangerous drugs, assault, fraud, larceny, theft, tampering with government evidence, evading arrest and cocaine possession.