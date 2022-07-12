Onramp Invest Completes Series A Funding With $7M Cap Raise
San Diego firm partners with JAM FINTOP and EJF Capital to continue building the digital asset 'start button' for financial professionals.
With this funding, we will be able to accelerate our innovation velocity and expand marketing and communications to financial professionals so they can take full advantage of Onramp Invest today.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onramp Invest, the turnkey digital asset platform for financial professionals, has completed its Series A funding round with a total of $7M raised from lead investors JAM FINTOP and EJF Capital LLC (“EJF”), which participated through its affiliate, the EJF Silvergate Ventures Fund.
Since its inception, Onramp Invest’s mission has been to break down barriers to digital asset investment and help financial professionals smartly and safely provide crypto investment services to their clients. In turn, the financial services community has been paramount in informing Onramp’s development and feature roadmap. Onramp Invest offers an unmatched suite of tools and services on an easy-to-use, fully-integrated platform where financial professionals can:
- Onboard clients in under five minutes and easily link and view their portfolios on integrated dashboards
- Open discretionary accounts across multiple custodians
- Invest in and track a wide variety of digital assets
- Access an expanding library of model portfolios, indices, and automated services in the Onramp Model Marketplace
- Learn from Onramp Academy, an evolving library of content, thought leadership, and interactive tools to build deep expertise in digital assets
- Integrate client data integration with a number of widely used tools and platforms
Onramp Academy, previously a subscription service, will now be available free to all financial professionals, and Onramp Invest will soon add the exclusive option to build and share custom models within the Onramp Model Marketplace.
“With this funding, we will be able to accelerate our innovation velocity and expand marketing and communications to financial professionals so they can take full advantage of Onramp Invest today. Making Onramp Academy free and introducing custom models and separately managed accounts are great first steps in innovation and expanded marketing,” stated Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest. “In addition to their investment, JAM FINTOP and EJF Silvergate provide significant operating experience and industry guidance to help ensure Onramp Invest is ideally positioned for the next phase of digital asset growth.”
Chris Haley, General Partner at JAM FINTOP, has joined the Board of Directors at Onramp Invest. Chris is a seasoned advisor and operating executive in the high-growth technology and business services sectors. Notable to the RIA space, Chris spent several years as the Chief Financial Officer of Black Diamond Wealth Platform and will be applying his strong strategic and financial skills to the Board.
“Our investment in Onramp Invest reflects our view that digital assets are poised to grow exponentially over the next decade. Regulated financial institutions need compliant solutions that integrate with existing systems and satisfy evolving customer preferences in this space, and we believe Onramp Invest is ideally positioned to be such a solution,” said Haley.
“We believe that Onramp Invest is building a mission-critical part of the technology infrastructure required for further institutional adoption of digital assets. With years of experience in the wealth management industry, Eric and his team have a unique skill set to execute on their vision of becoming a trusted partner to the global financial advisor community, many of whom are seeking solutions to adapt to the needs and requests of their underlying clients, “ said Jonathan Bresler, Managing Director at EJF.
About Onramp Invest
Onramp Invest is the company that connects the world of digital assets with regulated financial institutions and professionals. As financial technology and digital asset innovation continue to expand at a rapid pace, financial advisors, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, and commercial banks can interface with Onramp Invest to help bridge the gap between the traditional and digital markets in a way that is compliant, efficient, and drives desired investor outcomes.
About JAM FINTOP
JAM FINTOP brings together bank experts and seasoned fintech entrepreneurs to invest in companies changing the way financial institutions and their customers move, track, and interact with money. JAM has a 27-year history investing in public and private community banks, and FINTOP Capital is a leading fintech investor with over 140 years of collective experience. JAM FINTOP manages two venture capital funds in which most of the investors are regulated financial institutions. Among the JAM FINTOP limited partners are over 90 banks with more than $1 trillion in combined assets (the JAM FINTOP Network). Viewed as a single entity, the JAM FINTOP Network would rank as the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States.
About EJF Capital
EJF is a global alternative asset management firm headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. with offices in London, England and Shanghai, China. As of March 31, 2022, EJF manages approximately $5.1 billion across a diverse group of alternative asset strategies. EJF has approximately 80 employees, including a seasoned investment team of approximately 30 professionals with significant experience in banks, financials, fintech, and real estate. The firm was founded in 2005 by Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson and has focused on regulatory event-driven investment themes since inception.
Disclaimer
JAM FINTOP is a brand name. When referring to investment funds JAM FINTOP refers to the joint venture between Jacobs Asset Management (JAM) and Nested Rails (d/b/a FINTOP Capital) as co-investment managers of those investment funds. JAM Special Opportunity Ventures, an affiliate of JAM, is a member of the general partnerships of JAM FINTOP investment funds.
The JAM FINTOP Network refers to the underlying limited partners in the JAM FINTOP investment funds, as well as entities that have joined the Network on a fee-based basis. Neither Jacobs Asset Management, JAM Special Opportunity Ventures nor FINTOP Capital provide investment advisory services to the JAM FINTOP Network.
Jacobs Asset Management and JAM Special Opportunity Ventures are not affiliated with Nested Rails (d/b/a FINTOP Capital).
