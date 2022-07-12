The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa awarded Travel + Leisure 2022 World’s Best Resort Hotel in Texas

The Houstonian Hotel's Great Room Lobby has been welcoming guests from around the world for over 4o years. The Houstonian Club's Breathe Studio is one of three new studios designed to stimulate motivation, stimulation and achievement. Trellis Spa features a tranquil indoor float pool for resting and relaxing, as well as custom branchlike chandeliers dripping with crystal water drops and outdoor pool views.

The accolades recognize The Houstonian as a resort that captures the soul of Texas while offering a newly renovated property and a luxurious guest experience.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa was recognized today as the No.1 Resort Hotel in Texas on Travel + Leisure 2022 World’s Best list. Known for its Texas history and grandeur, The Houstonian is celebrating this award today as it enters the final stages of a $65 million master plan, accomplishing a complete renovation and expansion of the property this fall.Once the home of United States President George H.W. Bush, the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star property is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and has welcomed guests and members to its 27-acre oasis in the middle of the city for over 40 years. The property feels like a quiet, secluded retreat, miles from the city, yet it is in the heart of Houston.The hotel’s newly renovated guest rooms and suites feel graceful and welcoming, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views, fluffy beds, color-spun rugs, watercolor art, and peaceful hues of blue, cream, and gold. Perfect for business travelers, couples, or families, the hotel presents a calendar of offerings such as wine dinners, movie nights, outdoor yoga, pastry shop tours, and nature hikes.For rich dining experiences at TRIBUTE restaurant, executive chef Neal Cox seasonally rolls out fresh seafood, salads, and Post Oak wood-grilled delights inspired by people and places in Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico. For post-event gatherings, guests unwind at The Bar, a sophisticated and lively local favorite, to savor its tasty bar menu and sommelier Eric Blokkum’s specialty cocktails, whiskies, and extensive wine list.Hotel guests also have access to the exclusive Houstonian Club, the only fitness club in Houston to be awarded Platinum Club status by Platinum Clubs of America. Without a resort fee, guests can take advantage of the massive 180,000-square-feet fitness mecca as early as 5 a.m., with state-of-the-art equipment, three resort temperature-controlled pools, an indoor tennis center, a basketball court, and fitness expertise from well-versed instructors and over 50 full-time trainers. There is something for every fitness level with over 180 weekly fitness and aquatics classes.The renovation and 9,500-square-foot expansion of the property’s onsite destination retreat, Trellis Spa, make it the largest luxury spa in Texas. Trellis Spa features a new outdoor contrast bathing and soaking experience, private cabanas, a treetop dining room, cutting-edge product lines, innovative therapy rooms, and all-new interiors. For a restorative resort experience, Trellis Skin Clinic offers anti-wrinkle injectables, positive aging cosmetic procedures, and vitamin injections for immunity, energy, and anti-aging.The Travel + Leisure 2022 World’s Best Awards is an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers plan to set out on trips around the globe. Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards survey. Readers rated hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value. 