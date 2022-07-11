Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former AFSCME President Jerry McEntee

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of

AFSCME President Emeritus Gerald “Jerry” W. McEntee :

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry McEntee, a great leader for labor and a great American. Jerry worked tirelessly throughout his career to advance the voices of America’s state and local government employees, who contribute so much to the wellbeing of our nation and our communities. His leadership of AFSCME for more than three decades is testament to his ability, his intellect, his political acumen, and his devotion to the labor movement.



“I will not forget the many times that Jerry and I worked together to ensure that House Democrats were always listening to the voices of workers and those giving back to their communities in state and local government, including during the critical period in which Congress was enacting the Affordable Care Act. I will cherish those memories and continue to be inspired by Jerry’s life and service as my colleagues and I continue to push for policies that protect the right to organize and expand opportunities for working families in Maryland and across our country.



“I join in extending my condolences to his wife Barbara and to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. May Jerry’s memory continue to inspire solidarity, unity, and activism for the brothers and sisters of AFSCME and organized labor throughout our country.”