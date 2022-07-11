Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,735 in the last 365 days.

Early Voting for the Aug. 4 Election Starts Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s generous early voting period for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election begins this Friday, July 15, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30. 

“More Tennessee voters take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of our state’s generous early voting period every year,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “There is a longer ballot for the Aug. 4 election, so I encourage Tennessee voters to cast their ballot early.”

On the August ballot, Tennessee voters will see primary races for Governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State House and the State Executive Committee members for each political party and retention or general elections for judicial offices and other state and local positions.

Early voting allows Tennesseans to avoid Election Day crowds and shorten their wait time. Early voting also offers the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours and multiple polling locations in many counties.

Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. 

Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote will also reduce your time at the polls.

“There are several judicial retention questions on the ballot this year.  I want voters to be aware that the August ballot is longer than normally and will take additional time to complete," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “When you vote early, you can help reduce wait times for yourself and other voters."

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. Student IDs are not acceptable. Out of state driver’s license are not acceptable.  More information about what types of IDs are permitted is available on GoVoteTN.gov.

For the latest accurate information about the upcoming election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about early voting, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

You just read:

Early Voting for the Aug. 4 Election Starts Friday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.