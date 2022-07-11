Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV Reopens Bethpage Office Following Extensive Renovation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, July 11, 2022

Albany, NY ‑‑ The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the Bethpage District Office following an extensive renovation. The changes improve the flow of customers in the office, allowing them to complete their business with DMV in record time and with minimal waits.

When:  Tuesday, July 12, 2022
             11:30 AM

Where:  Bethpage District Office
              4031 Hempstead Turnpike
              Bethpage NY 11714

Who:  Mark J.F. Schroeder, NYS DMV Commissioner
           Octavio Chaves, Office Manager
           Senator Kevin Thomas

 

