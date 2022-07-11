FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, July 11, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV REOPENS BETHPAGE OFFICE FOLLOWING EXTENSIVE RENOVATION

Albany, NY ‑‑ The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the Bethpage District Office following an extensive renovation. The changes improve the flow of customers in the office, allowing them to complete their business with DMV in record time and with minimal waits.

When: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

11:30 AM

Where: Bethpage District Office

4031 Hempstead Turnpike

Bethpage NY 11714

Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, NYS DMV Commissioner

Octavio Chaves, Office Manager

Senator Kevin Thomas