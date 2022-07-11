MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV Reopens Bethpage Office Following Extensive Renovation
Monday, July 11, 2022
Albany, NY ‑‑ The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the Bethpage District Office following an extensive renovation. The changes improve the flow of customers in the office, allowing them to complete their business with DMV in record time and with minimal waits.
When: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
11:30 AM
Where: Bethpage District Office
4031 Hempstead Turnpike
Bethpage NY 11714
Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, NYS DMV Commissioner
Octavio Chaves, Office Manager
Senator Kevin Thomas