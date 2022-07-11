7-11-22 PSD announces statewide drive test of mobile wireless coverage

Montpelier, VT – The Department of Public Service (PSD) today announced that it will conduct new drive tests, in conjunction with the Agency of Transportation (AOT), to determine mobile wireless coverage throughout the state. “Access to mobile wireless service is a top priority for Vermonters, for this Administration, and for the Department,” said PSD Commissioner June Tierney. “We all know that there are many areas of the state that lack service. The drive tests will help to identify those areas so we can prioritize them for new coverage.” The drive tests are a collaboration by state agencies, and AOT will conduct the actual driving.

For further information please see the full press release or visit Mobile Wireless Drive Test | Department of Public Service (vermont.gov)