Eric Kaasa Endorses Tim Ryan for Senate
Influential Republican Donor Endorses Democrat for Senator
I am formally endorsing congressman Tim Ryan for United States Senate.”POLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I am formally endorsing congressman Tim Ryan for United States Senate," announced Eric Kaasa. "Tim Ryan is a good honest person, and I can not say that about many politicians these days. I am especially concerned how Republicans are taking advantage of voters faith in God and manipulating them through propaganda and fear."
— Eric Kaasa
Political analyst Eugene Smith finds Eric Kaasa's shift in politics very concerning for the Republican Party. "Without Eric Kaasa's support and donations, DeWine and Kasich would have never been governor of Ohio, and Ohio would be much more left leaning. It is likely the hundreds of republican judges appointed to Ohio courts over the last decade owe their jobs to Eric Kaasa," he says.
Eric Kaasa and Tim Ryan met in 2008 when Mr. Kaasa and Ryan's brother were recognized by MVYP's 40 Under 40 as two of the most influential young men in the country.
