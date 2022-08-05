Eric Kaasa Endorses Tim Ryan for Senate

Eric Kaasa Dark Blue Suit Red Tie American Flag Pin

Eric Kaasa

Influential Republican Donor Endorses Democrat for Senator

I am formally endorsing congressman Tim Ryan for United States Senate.”
— Eric Kaasa
POLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I am formally endorsing congressman Tim Ryan for United States Senate," announced Eric Kaasa. "Tim Ryan is a good honest person, and I can not say that about many politicians these days. I am especially concerned how Republicans are taking advantage of voters faith in God and manipulating them through propaganda and fear."

Political analyst Eugene Smith finds Eric Kaasa's shift in politics very concerning for the Republican Party. "Without Eric Kaasa's support and donations, DeWine and Kasich would have never been governor of Ohio, and Ohio would be much more left leaning. It is likely the hundreds of republican judges appointed to Ohio courts over the last decade owe their jobs to Eric Kaasa," he says.

Eric Kaasa and Tim Ryan met in 2008 when Mr. Kaasa and Ryan's brother were recognized by MVYP's 40 Under 40 as two of the most influential young men in the country.

Eric Kaasa
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Eric Kaasa Endorses Tim Ryan for Senate

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Human Rights, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eric Kaasa
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
Company/Organization
TK Credit Recovery
2701 Del Paso Rd Suite 130-245
Sacramento, California, 95835
United States
+1 510-724-2602
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Eric Kaasa Endorses Tim Ryan for Senate
TK Credit Recovery Hires Attorney Mark Ellis
Eric Kaasa Announces Donation to Autism Speaks
View All Stories From This Author