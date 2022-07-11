Submit Release
July 11, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement on Loudoun County Ruling

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement on Loudoun County Ruling

RICHMOND, VA – The Attorney General issued the following statement regarding today's ruling in Loudoun County.

“We are pleased with the court’s ruling dismissing the School Board’s complaint and affirming Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Four. This is a win for parents and students across the Commonwealth. I will never stop fighting for justice and to protect the families of Loudoun County, and the Commonwealth," said Attorney General Miyares.

