July 11, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement on Loudoun County Ruling

Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement on Loudoun County Ruling

RICHMOND, VA – The Attorney General issued the following statement regarding today's ruling in Loudoun County.

“We are pleased with the court’s ruling dismissing the School Board’s complaint and affirming Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Four. This is a win for parents and students across the Commonwealth. I will never stop fighting for justice and to protect the families of Loudoun County, and the Commonwealth," said Attorney General Miyares.

###