Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Following the U.S. Supreme Court's Denial of Virginia’s Petition for Emergency Relief in Scott v. McDougle 

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Following the Supreme Court of the United States’ Denial of Virginia’s Petition for Emergency Relief in Scott v. McDougle

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones today made the following statement in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ denial of Virginia’s Petition for Emergency Relief in Scott v. McDougle:

“Today’s one-sentence denial from the Supreme Court of the United States is yet another profoundly troubling example of the continued national attack on voting rights and the rule of law by Donald Trump, Republican state legislatures, and conservative courts. It leaves in place the deeply flawed ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia, which overturned the results of a lawful election and erased the will of millions of Virginia voters.

Let’s be clear about what is happening. Donald Trump, Republican state legislatures, and conservative courts are systematically and unabashedly tilting power away from the people for Trump’s political gain. Just this past month in Louisiana, Tennessee, and South Carolina, they have redrawn their maps and diluted Black political representation because it threatens their hold on power.

This attack is not subtle. It is a coordinated effort to stack the deck in the Republican’s favor before the midterms, lock in political advantage, and make it harder for voters, especially Black voters and communities of color, to hold Trump and his allies accountable. There can be no doubt: Trump and his allies want only their most politically extreme supporters to have their voices heard in Washington. The Supreme Court of Virginia’s previous decision and today’s refusal by the United States Supreme Court to act are only bolstering these extreme MAGA voices.

Virginians demanded elected leaders who would fight back against these attacks on our democracy and on our freedoms. Those elected leaders followed the law and constitutional process, ultimately giving Virginia voters the choice to join the fight on redistricting and choose representatives who reflect their values in Congress. More than three million Virginians made their voices heard at the ballot box, and a majority voted “yes.”

The Supreme Court of Virginia contorted the plain language of our Constitution and our laws to undermine their will. Now the Supreme Court of the United States has allowed that injustice to stand.

This fight is far from over, and I am committed to fighting alongside you. I will be on the campaign trail, working tirelessly to support our Democratic candidates so we can win control of the House in spite of Republicans putting their thumbs on the scale.”

Published on: May 15, 2026

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