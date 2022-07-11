$Virus Meme Coin ( $VIRUS ): Everything one should know about Virus, the meme coin
"INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $Virus Meme Coin ( $VIRUS ) A Social Community Meme Coin to Spread Decentralization to the World
$Virus is an auto-generating liquidity protocol with a hyper deflationary burn mechanism.
$Virus is a community focused meme token, fighting back against scams and rugs. Virus employs state-of-the-art Tokenomics including Anti-whale, Anti-bot, Anti-snipe and Anti-dump mechanics to protect our supply.
"With Blockchain, a smart (virtual) contract can be written to send your donation to the communities that need it instantly, without any third-party intervention" and "$Virus Meme Coin is focused on building a better future and supports the transformation of this world to a better one..."
$Virus Meme Coin team is happy to announce its launch, as it aims to replicate the success of major MEME Coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the “Virus” coins aims to set the next big trend for meme-coins for the third quarter of 2022. $Virus Meme Coin is focused on building a better future and supports the transformation of this world to a better one with the help of its meme-based token interacting with the community.
Meme currencies have also gone mainstream this bull season among various other types of crypto assets. Meme currencies proved that community-driven projects have a long way to go. First, Dogecoin rose over 5000% and then Shiba Inu overtook it in October with a yearly rise of over a million percent. Meme currencies evolved from being just a joke coin to become a formidable investment option, where many new investors who held onto their meme currencies became crypto millionaires. Thus, it is clear that meme currencies also have a market and Virus Meme Coin aims to take the meme currency ecosystem to the next level.
$Virus Coin Tokenomics & Fees
Pancakeswap Liquidy – 40%
Airdrop – 5%
Burn – 30%
Developer & Team – 5%
Others – 10%
Tax breakdown
•3% fee auto distributed to holders
•5% fee auto added to liquidity.
•2% of each transaction sent to dead wallet (auto burn).
•5% would be used to buyback tokens on sell ( Hyper-deflation )
AUTO BURN
2% fee of each transaction will be distributed to the dead wallet. Thus, coins are burned with each on chain transaction.
AUTO-REFLECTIONS
3% fee of each transaction is redistributed to token holders. That means you can earn more Virus Coins by holding them in your wallet. (Centralized exchanges/wallets may not apply tokenomics)
LOCKED LIQUIDITY
5% fee of each transaction would be used to add liquidity
HYPER DEFLATION
5% fee of each transaction would be used to buyback tokens on sell
ANTI WHALE MECHANICS
Maximum supply 2% that a wallet can hold
Maximum transaction allowed as 2% supply
TRANSPARENCY
Virus is decentralized and supported by its community of enthusiasts
BINANCE SMART CHAIN
Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was developed as a means of utilizing solidity-based smart contracts with much greater speed and efficiency than other, competing chains
FEEL THE VIRUS COIN PROJECT
One of the most exciting aspects of Virus token is the redistribution and auto burn mechanism that rewards 3% of every single buy or sell transaction directly to existing holders while burning 2% of it automatically for you. Thus, when investors hold Virus, their wallet balance continues to increase automatically. The 3% distributions are calculated based on the size of the transaction and then distributed to Virus holders proportionally to the size of the individuals’ holdings.
Whenever a sell or buy occurred, a fraction of the amount is sent to the burn address, which automatically burns every time there’s a transaction, thus putting it out of circulation permanently.
