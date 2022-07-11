DOJ Launches $2 Million Critical Incident Mapping Data Grant Program

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Wisconsin Act 109 Digital Mapping of School Buildings 2022 grant program. This grant program will offer reimbursement to school boards and governing bodies of private schools for critical incident mapping data. Critical incident mapping provides a digital blueprint of a school that can be easily accessed by law enforcement on cell phones or other devices during a critical incident. It provides a clear layout of a school for law enforcement when a quick response is necessary.

“Critical incident mapping data can help first responders get to the location of a critical incident as quickly as possible,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the members of our team in the Office of School Safety for all of your work making our schools safer.”

2017 Wisconsin Act 143 requires every school district and private school governing body in Wisconsin to submit blueprints of their school to the local law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over their school and OSS. 2021 Wisconsin Act 109 amends 2017 Wisconsin Act 143 and allows school boards and governing bodies of private schools to submit critical incident mapping data to law enforcement and OSS in lieu of blueprints.

"Critical incident mapping has been proven to be an effective tool used by schools and businesses throughout the nation,” said Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski. “Providing this grant to Wisconsin schools will be an additional tool that law enforcement has in protecting our schools, our citizens, and our communities."

2021 Wisconsin Act 109 also created the grant program to assist school boards and governing bodies of private schools in submitting critical incident mapping data. A total of $2,000,000 is available in grant funding. Applicants are eligible to apply for up to $5,000 per building (at a maximum of $200,000.00) per public school district, governing body of private schools, public schools, and tribal schools.

*For the first 14 business days (07/01/2022 – 07/22/2022) of this funding opportunity, priority will be given to schools who have never submitted maps/blueprints of school facilities to OSS. After this period, eligibility will be expanded to include all schools in Wisconsin, regardless of compliance status or prior map submissions, and will be reviewed on a first come first serve basis, until $2,000,000 is allocated.

For more information on the 2021 Wisconsin Act 109 Digital Mapping of School Buildings 2022 grant program click here.