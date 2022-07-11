VSTMEX Top 5 Work From Home Opportunities In 2022
VSTMEX, a digital asset trading platform, has extended its coverage, providing career opportunities to become Digital Asset Consultants remotely.BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One unique evolution of technological advancements in the past decade is that working in the comfort of your home has become more manageable than ever. Work from home is an arrangement that permits you to work outside the conventional office environment. It is also called remote work or working remotely. Being physically present in the office is no longer demanded to be productive. It can even improve productivity and employee morale to work remotely.
Many people are working from home for the first time because of COVID-19. Others are more seasoned remote workers. Whatever your circumstances, working from home is probably recreating a more significant part of your life or the people you live with than ever before. But what are the most reliable work-from-home opportunities of 2022 that pays well?
1. Web Developer
Web Developers are skilled workers who design and build websites. While many Web Developers work for marketing companies or large organizations with multiple websites, web developers can also work freelance as their assistance is in high demand. Web development is not an entry-level job as you need experience and training to finish projects satisfactorily. But, it is one of the higher-paying work-from-home job opportunities.
How much to earn? The general salary ranges from $61k-$120k from Payscale statistics.
2. Online Writer
Writing is one of the best legitimate work-from-home jobs because you can work fully around your schedule. Several writers work as freelancers to uphold contracts for different companies, but others work full-time for a single organization. Most are often permitted to work from home because most of their research and writing are done alone anyway.
How much to earn? According to Salary and ZipRecruiter, the average freelance writer's salary ranges from $18k to $100k per year.
3. Virtual Assistant
Virtual Assistants are the counterparts of office secretaries. They usually schedule meetings, maintain contact lists, reply to emails, and more. As the job title suggests, Virtual Assistants work remotely using online scheduling tools. Companies that don't have a physical storefront can use Virtual Assistants as personal support to an executive or administrative support to an entire team. It is another job that can be done from home on either a freelance or a full-time agreement.
How much to earn? The average yearly salary of VAs ranges from $39k to $50k, according to ClimbTheLadder, depending on experience, location, skills, and other factors.
4. Online Tutor
Online tutors support students deliver lesson plans, assessments, and educational resources utilizing video conferencing tools. Generally, an online tutor has expertise in a subject or set of subjects, assembling it beneficial for students to pay them for the time spent. Some tutors work as freelancers, while others are exclusive to platforms that cater to online tutor services.
How much to earn? According to Salary, the Salary of online tutors ranges from $47k to $68k a year. Salary ranges can differ widely depending on essential factors like education, certifications, additional skills, and the years you have spent in your profession.
5. Digital Asset Consultant
A digital consultant is a freelancer that advises businesses and is a strategist. They are well-versed in digital channels, platforms, tools, and processes. They support businesses in creating and implementing strategies in marketing, public relations, web development, branding, and related digital fields. Companies employ digital consultants so their businesses can achieve a wider audience, engage potential and existing customers, enhance marketing strategies and boost sales.
How much to earn? This job's estimated yearly salary ranges from $64k to $110k based on ClimbTheLadders data. Depending on the work scope, some big companies like VSTMEX offer commission aside from the base pay that provides an incredible opportunity to those individuals who want a work-from-home career as a Digital Consultant. You one have to send your application through email to get started.
Feb Dee
VSTMEX
+1 408-883-1157
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other