Engine Mobile Ltd's ParentShield MVNO secures third wave of Research and Development Plans

Gregory Priestley and Stewart - provided advice and support for ParentShield's pre and post launch phases ParentShield Child-Safe Network

ParentShield, the UK's Child Protection Network has secured additional funding from its Parent company to continue Research and Development for its next phase

As a dedicated team of systems developers, we're conscious of the importance of availing yourself of expertise you have available. We have consulted Gregory Priestly & Stewart for over a decade.” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with its advisors and accountants, East Midlands-based Gregory Priestly & Stewart, Engine Mobile Ltd's ParentShield Brand has signed off its third Research and Development Budget - taking the Growing MVNO into its post launch phase.

The UK's Rising Star MVNO has been completely self-funded through three successive rounds of investment by parent company Engine Mobile Holdings, Sister Company Price Engines Ltd. and the company directors. Having launched shortly before the start of Covid Lockdowns the close cooperation with its accountants as been seen as particularly valuable.

"We'd like to thank all the staff and specialists at GP&S" says CEO Graham Tyers. "As a small dedicated team of systems developers ourselves we're particularly conscious of the importance of availing yourself of whatever expertise you have available. We have consulted Gregory Priestly & Stewart for over a decade."

This final round of budgets and Investment has seen the fledgling ParentShield network enter full production status and prepares the ground for the Company's next phase as it moves towards acquiring a household-name status.

Gregory Priestley and Stewart are an experienced progressive firm of chartered accountants and business advisors, based in Long Eaton and Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Gregory Priestley & Stewart provide a first-class service - helping business clients to achieve greater profitability, and our individual clients to enjoy greater wealth.

About ParentShield

ParentShield's Child Protection Mobile Network is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

ParentShield is seen as one of the UK's 'rising-star' MVNO's with an offering and speciality that is significantly different from past MVNO start-ups that have struggled to compete on price alone with the discount MVNO operators in the UK.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.

Graham Tyers

Engine Mobile Ltd.

+44 1283 707057

email us here