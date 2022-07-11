DE Heritage Commission Book of the Week: 100 Year History of the Pilot’s Association, Bay & River Delaware, 1896-1996

Piloting, or the navigation of ship, is one of the oldest and most important professions on the North American coast. Traversing unfamiliar shores and unforgiving waters, early American merchant ships heavily relied on skilled pilots to travel safely from port to port. Andrew Knopp’s history, “One Hundred Year History of the Pilot’s Association, Bay and River Delaware, 1896-1996”, explores the origins of the profession in Delaware and how these skills and traditions still persist today.

