UNBELIZEABLUE Continues Principal Photography in Southern Belize
UNBELIZEABLUE Production Crew. From left to right, Eladio Arvelo, Kimberly Bowman, Brenda K Berman, Philip Karp, Shareef Haq, and Nyasha Laing.
Upcoming documentary follows a multigenerational group of inspiring women leaders striving to protect the world’s second largest coral reef system.PLACENCIA, BELIZE, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is pleased to announce its third filming trip for UNBELIZEABLUE, a new documentary that explores the pioneering marine conservation work led by women of diverse backgrounds in Belize. Their collaborative vision to preserve a unique and threatened ecosystem serves as a model for coastal communities around the world.
“Belize is home to the Barrier Reef Reserve System, a UNESCO World Heritage Site supporting the livelihoods of more than half of the country’s population. Even though protected, the reef faces both natural and anthropogenic pressures that could impact the delicate balance between ecological and economic sustainability,” explained Producer Phil Karp, who conceived the original theme for the documentary.
“We’re excited to continue partnering with conservation leaders in Belize, with whom we recently shared our first production trailer,” remarked Producer Nyasha Laing. “Ultimately, the film’s engagement with audiences worldwide should support practical efforts by Belizeans to put women, communities and young people at the center of solutions to protect the ocean which we treasure,” she added.
“Filming in southern Belize will take place over two weeks in Dangriga Town and the villages of Hopkins and Placencia. We look forward to showcasing unique cultural attributes of the country, including its Garifuna heritage,” said Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo, who is also the film’s cinematographer. He continued, ”UNBELIZEABLUE will be a cinematic experience that will immerse viewers into Belize’s breathtaking scenery, both above and below water.”
“Feste Films is known for its support to environmental efforts in Belize, so we are pleased to be working with Eclectic Aspirations. We are coming together to tell the stories of remarkable conservation efforts led by remarkable women,” stated Feste Films Co-Director, Kimberly Bowman, who serves as Belizean Production Manager for this third filming trip.
UNBELIZEABLUE is a fiscally sponsored project of the International Documentary Association (IDA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Contributions for UNBELIZEABLUE are payable to IDA and are tax-deductible as allowed by law. For more information, visit http://www.unbelizeablue.org
About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit http://www.eclecticaspirations.com
Eladio Arvelo
Eclectic Aspirations LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter