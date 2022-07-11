Los Angeles Police Department Takes Critical Step in Safety Innovation with FirstNet
New Communications Technologies Expand Officers’ Capabilities to Better Serve Los Angeles
The Response for FirstNet platform reduces radio traffic, decreases response times, and increases officer safety. We are pleased to support LAPD with our mobile situational awareness solution.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Police Department is expanding its use of FirstNet® – the only network built with and for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. With FirstNet, LAPD is equipping officers with new tools, expanded capabilities and reliable access to critical information while in the field, allowing the department to better serve those who live, work and visit Los Angeles.
— Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks
FirstNet, Built with AT&T is designed to improve interoperable communications across public safety entities nationwide, allowing first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. This is integral to solving the communications challenges public safety has experienced in the past.
After choosing FirstNet during the pandemic to help modernize the department’s communication technology, LAPD is further investing in officer and community safety. Previously using pooled devices for its officers, LAPD has committed to expanding its communication solutions. By providing updated FirstNet-enabled, department issued iPhone 13 Pro Max Devices to each officer, the department will help better coordinate communications and create more opportunities for technological innovation.
The department’s patrol vehicles will also be outfitted with Cradlepoint routers that will provide network connectivity for officers in the field, giving the department a path to 5G and further technological innovation in the field.
“Our officers’ main job will always be to service our community,” said Michel Moore, Chief of Police, LAPD. “With FirstNet, we are taking the next step in fulfilling our vision of the future of policework. Taking advantage of the elegantly designed apps and reliable and secure connection, officers will be able to do their work on their phones or in the cars, instead of at the station, allowing more time to help those in the community and creating a safer environment.”
In addition, LAPD officers will be equipped with Intrepid Network's Response for FirstNet® platform. The Response platform is a FirstNet Certified™ simple-to-use web and mobile situational awareness platform that enables teams to effectively communicate, collaborate, and coordinate and make better, more informed decisions based on near real-time information. Response for FirstNet also integrates Incident Command System (ICS) reporting into its platform. The integration of ICS allows officers to streamline the ICS form filling process by combining mobile and cloud-based custom automation to fill out every ICS report needed in just a few clicks.
LAPD joined FirstNet to provide first responders unthrottled access to an entire public safety
ecosystem of mission-ready tools and capabilities, including:
• The only nationwide communications platform that allows us to coordinate emergency
responses efficiently and effectively across agencies and jurisdictions.
• Always-on priority and preemption to give us reliable access to the connection we need
– and protecting us from network congestion.
• A separate, dedicated and highly secure network core purpose-built for public safety’s
sensitive communications.
• Innovative tools – like public safety-centric applications, mission-critical solutions and
connected devices – to give us more actionable information for heightened situational
awareness.
• A dedicated fleet of 150+ deployable network assets public safety agencies can call upon
for additional connectivity at no extra charge during remote situations, planned events
or urgent crises—a unique benefit to the industry.
• Access to holistic public safety health and wellness tools and resources, like ROG the
Dog, that go beyond network connectivity—all powered by the FirstNet Health &
Wellness Coalition, which represents more than 5.1 million first responders.
“We’re honored that LAPD chose FirstNet to elevate its communications capabilities,” said
Rhonda Johnson, President, AT&T-California. “It’s our mission to give first responders the
cutting-edge tools they need to safely and effectively achieve their mission. FirstNet will help
first responders in Los Angeles and across the country perform at the highest levels to keep
themselves and those they serve out of harm’s way.”
“FirstNet, Built with AT&T is the exclusive communications platform, built with and for public
safety, inspired by public safety. There is no substitution for this purpose-built network,” said
Lisa Casias, FirstNet Authority Acting CEO. “We look forward to supporting LAPD and all of
California’s public safety community with FirstNet, making sure it delivers what they need,
when they need it.”
To learn more about LAPD, visit https://www.lapdonline.org/.
To learn more about FirstNet, go to FirstNet.com. To learn more about subscribing to FirstNet, contact Eric Bentel at (858)531-5551 or eb6726@att.com. Individual first responders can also subscribe to FirstNet at a local AT&T store.
About FirstNet, Built with AT&T
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, and law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com.
