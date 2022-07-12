OpenNebula and ThreeFold Announce Agreement to Explore Cooperation in Open Source and Edge Computing
OpenNebula Systems and ThreeFold have signed a cooperation agreement to explore open source and edge computing applications and joint innovation initiatives.
OpenNebula Systems is seeking to increase the number of cloud/edge providers and the associated infrastructure resources available to OpenNebula users through our Provider Catalog.”MADRID, SPAIN, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenNebula Systems and ThreeFold Tech have signed a cooperation agreement to explore open source and edge computing applications and joint innovation initiatives.
Under this agreement, ThreeFold Tech and OpenNebula Systems will set up technical collaboration and joint research on edge computing involving the open source technology developed as part of the H2020 innovation project ONEedge (2019-2022) and the highly-distributed P2P edge infrastructure available through the ThreeFold Grid in order to create Edge-as-a-Service environments. Both companies will also seek to integrate additional open source components developed by ThreeFold Tech and OpenNebula Systems, involving the Linux operating system and the Kubernetes platform for container orchestration.
“OpenNebula Systems is seeking to increase the number of cloud/edge providers and the associated infrastructure resources available to OpenNebula users through our Provider Catalog,” said OpenNebula System’s VP of Open Source Community Relations, Alberto P. Martí. “We are also exploring with ThreeFold Tech several ways to improve the support of OpenNebula to Linux-based platforms for edge nodes as well as potential enhancement to the integration and support of Kubernetes in OpenNebula, especially for edge deployments.”
ThreeFold Tech co-founder Chris Hutton commented, “We look forward to offering ThreeFold’s decentralized cloud infrastructure to the OpenNebula community and identifying new uses for ThreeFold Grid capacity in collaboration with OpenNebula Systems and its ecosystem of corporate users, solution providers, and technology and innovation partners. The integration of OpenNebula and Threefold Grid offers an accelerated path to broad scale market adoption with a simple and frictionless multi-cloud integration between Threefold’s edge decentralized infrastructure along with on-premise resources and traditional centralized hyper scale cloud providers.”
ThreeFold Tech special projects lead, Geert Machtelinckx added, “The growth of the ThreeFold Grid decentralized infrastructure is our core focus and such growth needs to go beyond the centralized data center facilities if we are to meet the demand for the next generation web 3.0 application set and beyond. Our collaboration with OpenNebula Systems is instrumental to this objective.”
OpenNebula Systems and ThreeFold Tech are developing these initiatives in a European Union context, including participation in Horizon Europe consortiums and in the IPCEI on Next Generation Cloud Infrastructure and Services (IPCEI-CIS). Areas of common interest will also be explored through support for the Gaia-X project, including Gaia-X Federation Services (GXFS) and Structura-X, and the SovereignEdge.EU initiative for defining an alternative, sovereign edge cloud stack for Europe.
About OpenNebula Systems
OpenNebula Systems develops the open source cloud & edge computing platform OpenNebula, supports its Community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the US.
About ThreeFold
ThreeFold is decentralizing the Internet by tapping into the combined processing power of computers worldwide to create an open-source, peer-to-peer, carbon-negative Internet for the deployment of any current and future technology. By applying blockchain technology to the cloud, ThreeFold solves the security and autonomy issues of the Internet while also allowing the infrastructure to scale to anywhere electricity and network exist, using less energy and at a more affordable cost than any comparable alternative. The ThreeFold Grid has achieved 86+ petabytes of capacity, 69K+ CPU cores, and distribution in 81+ countries and growing. ThreeFold seeks to empower a more equal, autonomous, and sustainable world, while incentivizing growth in developing regions. Visit ThreeFold.io.
