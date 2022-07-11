Multiple Injured Hikers

CONTACT:

Alton, NH – On Saturday, July 9, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had suffered a lower leg injury. The hiker was Dierdre Seery, 42, of San Diego, CA. Seery was hiking with a friend when she injured her leg and was unable to continue. Her hiking partner was able to place a call to 911 for help. They were just over two miles from the nearest trailhead.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Alton Fire and Rescue responded. Rescuers were able to speed their response by utilizing All-Terrain Vehicles to access the area. They were able to drive to within a few hundred yards of Seery’s location. She was treated, placed in a litter, and carried to a waiting side-by-side which transported her the rest of the way to the trailhead. She arrived back shortly after 4:00 p.m. and was driven from the scene by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital for additional care.

A second call was also received shortly before 4:00 p.m. on the Precipice Trail also on Mt. Major in Alton. Harvey Weener, 71, of Newburyport, MA, had finished rock climbing with a friend. They were hiking out when he fell fifty feet down a gully and sustained injuries which left him unable to walk under his own power. He was just over a mile from the nearest trailhead.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Alton Fire and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, Gilford Fire, Gilmanton Fire and Barnstead Fire responded. Again, rescuers were able to get All Terrain Vehicles near the patient. However, in this instance extremely rough and rocky terrain required the use of roped lowers and made the initial portion of the rescue difficult.

Weener reached the trailhead shortly before 6:00 p.m. and was ultimately transported by DHART helicopter for treatment.

Anyone can donate to volunteer search and rescue groups through the New Hampshire Outdoor

Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are

also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit https://www.hikesafe.com.