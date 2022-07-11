Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Speaker KeyState’s Project Moves Forward

One big reason H2-CCS Network presents numerous conferences annually is to keep our attendees up to date on the rapidly shifting field of Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration (CCS)” — Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder H2 CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "One big reason H2-CCS Network presents numerous conferences annually is to keep our attendees up to date on the rapidly shifting field of Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration (CCS),” according to company founder and CEO Tom Gellrich.

One of those speakers was Perry Babb, CEO of KeyState LLC, who presented at the H2-CCS Conference in April 2022. He provided an update on his company’s $900 million natural gas-to-blue-hydrogen plant, the first to be built in Pennsylvania.

“Once operational, the KeyState project will pull natural gas, methane, up from a mile below the surface, separate the carbon and return the majority of it back deep underground, with the potential to permanently sequester more than 300,000 tons of CO2 per year,” KeyState CEO Perry Babb said. “I believe that the future for America’s natural gas is a lower-carbon future, combining gas production, CO2 extraction and permanent CO2 storage.”

“The project is innovative, not only in using the latest technology, but also in creating a viable single site in an economically depressed area with vertical integration of raw materials, production and emissions elimination. We think this model is applicable to other projects and are proud to bring speakers like Perry Babb to share their leading edge strategies that will shape the industry for decades to come,” said Gellrich.

The KeyState project announced earlier this week that it secured it’s an outside investor. OGCI Climate Investments, a multi-billion dollar investment fund and unit of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative.

OGCI was formed by a dozen of the world’s major oil and gas giants, including ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, ENI, Repsol and Chevron.

The investment will fund KeyState’s pre-front-end engineering and design (pre-FEED) for the natural gas synthesis plant and study the resources KeyState has for CCS on its 7,000-acre site.

When completed in late 2025-early 2026, the closed carbon loop KeyState project will produce ammonia and automotive-grade urea.