1Script Health Launches Connected Care Platform for Chronic Disease Management
healthUp is a product of 1Script Health, an innovative health-tech startup redesigning the care experience for people with chronic conditions.
healthUp leverages technology to elevate the care experience and care quality for people with chronic conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension, and Hyperlipidemia while improving outcomes and costs.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6 in 10 adult Indians have a chronic condition. Many chronic diseases like Pre-Diabetes, Diabetes, Obesity, Hypertension, and Hyperlipidemia are lifestyle-related. They are a significant cause of heart attacks, strokes, and premature deaths. Patients are often diagnosed late and develop life-threatening complications due to poor control. They are also a significant burden on out-of-pocket expenses. Six million Indians become poor every year due to healthcare expenses. The lack of health insurance penetration and OPD coverage compounds this problem.
healthUp is India's first Physician-led connected care ecosystem for people with sugar, high B.P., and high cholesterol problems. Patients benefit from remote monitoring, contextualized education, behavior change interventions, and clinical insights delivered by a doctor-monitored holistic team. The current solutions available in India are online aggregation models not designed to provide coordinated care necessary for chronic disease management. healthUp's business model is also unique to the healthcare sector, primarily driven by fee-for-service models promoting low-value services' overuse. healthUp's unique "pay lower fees as you get healthier" model has the potential to cause lasting behavior change amongst this patient population. This shift to focus on prevention and disease reversal is needed to obtain better long-term outcomes and reduced costs.
The platform provides delightful care journeys and access to tools and services for superior proactive care while improving outcomes and reducing out-of-pocket expenses for consumers. Patients are incentivized to improve their health by rewarding them with lower monthly membership fees for achieving specific health targets. healthUp has created partnerships with reputed healthcare players to provide discounted services to their members through the convenience of a unified mobile app as an added benefit. New members can sign up for a free 3-month membership.
About 1Script Health:
1Script Health is a Hyderabad-based HealthTech startup building a connected care ecosystem for people with chronic conditions focusing on prevention and disease reversal to improve outcomes and reduce costs. It was co-founded by Dr. Satish Madiraju, M.D., FACP, FACC, FSVM, a former Heart Valve Cardiologist who returned from the U.S. after a successful medical career to focus on entrepreneurship. He trained in Ivy League Institutions and has an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. His Co-Founder Mayank Garg is a graduate of IIT Delhi and Johns Hopkins University who previously worked in the area of clean energy and technology services industries.
