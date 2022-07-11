Submit Release
Excelsior College’s 51st Commencement

Graduates of Excelsior College's Class of 2022

Excelsior College graduate celebrates

Excelsior College decorated cap

Excelsior students represent the richness and diversity of the nation. We are honored that they bring their experiences and perspectives to the Excelsior community.”
— David Schejbal, president of Excelsior College
ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelsior College celebrated its 51st Commencement on Friday, July 8 at 3 p.m. at the MVP Arena in Albany. This year’s Commencement celebrated the Class of 2022 as well as the Class of 2021 and Class of 2020.

The Commencement ceremony included graduate speaker Anthony Fortenberry, who ran a COVID isolation facility in New York City while earning his master’s degree in nursing and a presentation of honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, to Larry Purnell for his impact on healthcare and his model, the Purnell Model for Cultural Competence.

The 4,432 graduates in Excelsior’s Class of 2022 represent all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico as well as 16 other nations. A total of 924 graduates are from New York state. The oldest graduate is 75 years young and youngest graduate is 15 years old.

“Excelsior students represent the richness and diversity of the nation. We are honored that they bring their experiences and perspectives to the Excelsior community, and we celebrate their personal journey to reach this impressive milestone,” said David Schejbal, president of Excelsior College. “This graduating class is embracing their potential, expanding their possibilities, and empowering themselves and their families through education.”

Excelsior College is the largest, fully online college in New York state and has students from all 50 states and more than 20 nations. A return to an in-person Commencement in 2022 allows graduates the opportunity to connect with fellow graduates, faculty, and staff. For those unable to attend, the event was live streamed with engagement opportunities.

Excelsior College

Highlights of Excelsior's 51st Commencement

